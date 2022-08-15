4-Time Warriors Champion Calls Out Kevin Durant

The Golden State Warriors are one of the greatest dynasties ever to set foot in the NBA. That much was true before their most recent championship, and by winning their fourth title in eight years, they simply cemented themselves in league history as an elite group.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the constant forces throughout the run, but there have been plenty of other players helping them along the way. Most notably, Andre Iguodala has been there for all four title runs as the veteran leader on and off the court.

But recently, Iguodala spoke out on his podcast, the Point Forward podcast, which he hosts with former NBA player Evan Turner, about the ongoing situation involving another former warrior – Kevin Durant. Iguodala had some strong thoughts on the situation and was not afraid to share them.

“I think he should stay in Brooklyn. It’s such a big market, it’s good for the game, and just figure out how to make it work, like everybody grow up and make it work. That’s how I feel about the situation,” Iguodala stated.

Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer, but he still has four years left on his deal. That’s the sticking point, according to Iguodala.

Contract Leaves Durant in a Bind

In some situations, like with Anthony Davis a few years back, a player has more power because they only have a year left on their deal. Durant, however, is under contract with the Nets for four more seasons. That’s where the problem lies, according to Iguodala.

“This is a situation where it’s either, look man just come out here and play, or don’t play because you got four years, we got you for a while, so it’s not like you’re on an expiring contract and then you can just take off a year and we just give up a year,” the former Warrior stated.

Some were quick to point out the irony in Igoudala’s call-out, however, as he found himself in a somewhat comparable situation not too long ago. When the Warriors traded Iguodala a few years back, he refused to play for the Grizzlies, and the two parties eventually worked out a trade.

That being said, the biggest difference is that the Nets could be a contending team if Durant were to stay, while the Grizzlies were in a full-on rebuild when Iguodala joined them. Regardless, as Iguodala continues to comment on Durant’s future, he still has some decisions to make about his own.

Warriors Holding Spot for Iguodala

Iguodala has yet to decide on whether or not he will return to the Warriors next year. He is 38 years old and will be turning 39 in January. However, during an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, head coach Steve Kerr said that the team will be holding a roster spot for him until he makes up his mind.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr explained. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

So, as Warriors fans anxiously await Iguodala’s decision regarding his return to the NBA, he’s not wasting any time getting into the NBA media landscape. And he’s not afraid to make his opinions known.