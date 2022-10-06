Andre Iguodala Sounds Off on Young Warriors Guard

The Golden State Warriors are one of the more unique teams in the NBA when it comes to roster construction. Heading into last year, they were stuck in the middle a bit. They still had their championship core intact, but on top of that, they had a solid gropu of young players.

Obviously, everything worked out in their favor, as they were able to capture their fourth title in eight years, but their roster is still a bit weird. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are still there leading the way, but players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are fighting for minutes.

However, the oldest player on the team is Andre Iguodala, who just recently decided to return to Golden State for his 19th and final season. And in tandem, he had some fun things to say about Donte DiVincenzo, who the Warriors just inked to deal in free agency this summer.

“He’s really good,” Iguodala said. “I have this funny thing with white players. It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the white guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s white guys that belong, but he’s really good.”

Iguodala has been around the league for a while, so to hear him talk so highly of a player, even in this funny context, is something to note. The 25-year-old signed a deal with the Warriors this summer and is slated to replace Gary Payton II in the rotation.

This isn’t the first time a Warriors veteran praised DiVincenzo, though. While the Warriors were in Japan for preseason, Thompson had some nice things to say about him.

Thompson: ‘Donte’s a Champion’

DiVincenzo was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sacramento Kings last season before entering free agency. During his time in Milwaukee, he won a title with the Bucks in 2021, even though he was injured for the majority of the playoff run.

When asked about Golden State’s new additions – DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green – Thompson said that they both have a lot to bring to the table and should have great seasons in Golden State.

“I love what they both bring. JaMychal is so tough, he can spread the floor, he can rebound. He gives us tremendous frontcourt depth. Donte’s a champion and a combo guard that we need to help us out in the backcourt. And those guys are going to have great years for us. I can feel it,” Thompson told reporters.

I asked Klay Thompson about his new teammates JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo at the #Warriors' practice today in Tokyo. "Those guys are gonna have great years for us."#NBAJapanGames2022 pic.twitter.com/IYqke7aAf3 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 29, 2022

Head coach Steve Kerr also spoke highly of DiVincenzo.

Kerr: ‘Donte is a Perfect Fit’

As noted, DiVincenzo will likely be replacing Payton in the rotation, as the former Warriors guard signed with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. That being said, Kerr is excited about what DiVincenzo brings to the table.

“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.”

It’s safe to say that there are some high expectations for DiVincenzo this year.