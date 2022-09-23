Andre Iguodala Calls Out Stephen Curry After Decision to Re-Join Warriors

As the Golden State Warriors continue their preparation for next season, their roster is coming together nicely. They added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, and they have a little bit of wiggle room left at the end of the bench. However, they just got some great news in that regard.

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Point Forward, Andre Iguodala revealed that he would be returning for a 19th season. The Warriors had previously been holding a roster spot for him, and now, he’ll be back with the team, helping them compete for another title.

At 38 years old, Iguodala is entering the back end of his career. In fact, he made it very clear that this will be the last year he plays in the NBA. Iguodala sent that message to one person in particular, though, letting Stephen Curry know that this his his last season.

“I’m letting you know, Steph,” Iguodala stated while looking directly into the camera. “This is the last one.”

Iguodala first joined the Warriors for the 2013-14 season. He then helped them win three championships in four years before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and traded again to the Miami Heat. After just two years in Miami, though, Iguodala re-joined Golden State, helping them win a fourth title in eight seasons.

When discussing his decision to come back, Iguodala jokingly blamed the Warriors’ veterans and ownership for convincing him.

Warriors Convinced Iguodala to Return

From the sounds of it, Iguodala was fairly unsure of whether or not he would be back for a 19th season. It took a lot of convincing from teammates and the organization, who all wanted him back on the roster heading into next year.

He jokingly blamed Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, and Bob Myers for persuading him to return.

“I’m going to blame a few people,” Iguodala joked. “Steph Curry is one person I am going to blame. But as a group, I am blaming Steph, Draymond [Green] and Klay [Thompson]. Steve [Kerr] a little bit, Bob Myers, I think they just showed me a lot of love. They helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball, but also, I think Steve was a big culprit of, ‘We really need you on the court.’ Draymond was big on that as well.”

Iguodala, Curry, Green, and Thompson are the only Warriors players who were on the team for all four championship runs, and now, they’ll be looking to improve that number to five.

But in addition to mentioning his long-time teammates, Iguodala also brought up some of the younger players on the team.

Iguodala Plans on Mentoring Warriors Youth

While he holds a special connection to Curry and the rest of Golden State’s veterans, Iguodala also mentioned that he plans on being a mentor to the team’s young players. He mentioned Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody specifically.

“I’m looking forward to playing, but I am on [Jonathan] Kuminga, Moses Moody,” Iguodala said. “I am on the young fellas and I’m letting them know if I get on this court, you ain’t doing something right. No way you should allow me to get on the court.”

Golden State is unequivocally excited to have Iguodala back on the roster.