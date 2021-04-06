Teammate Confronted Kelly ‘Motherf***ing’ Oubre, Ex-Warrior Champion Claims

As the Golden State Warriors are hoping to turn their record around on the court, off the court they seem to have some problems arising. It all began after their offseason acquisition and starting forward Kelly Oubre Jr. commented on his want to not come off the bench next season when All-Star guard Klay Thompson returns to the Warriors’ starting lineup.

Previously, the Warriors have had starting-caliber players accept roles off the bench. Even former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala came off the bench for them during their championship runs.

When initially asked Oubre Jr. was quoted saying that’s not something he’s looking to do.

“I can’t speak for the future, brother,” Oubre Jr. said to a group of reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller. “But I can offer a lot more than coming off the bench. This is my life. I can’t tell the future.”

Bogut Discusses Warriors’ Locker Room Confrontation

Since those comments, former Golden State Warriors center, champion, and No. 1 overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft Andrew Bogut, via NBC Sports, revealed some surprising information he heard that involved Oubre Jr. in Golden State’s locker room.

“Now I’m not gonna name the player, but I’ve heard the Warriors players didn’t take too lightly to those comments,” Bogut said on his latest “Rogue Bogues” podcast. “They basically made it pretty known that Andre Iguodala, a Finals MVP, was OK coming off the bench, but we have Kelly motherf***ing Oubre who won’t.”

"And that was not directed behind his back. That was to his face by an unnamed player in that locker room who was not too happy with those comments."

Will Oubre Jr. Be Back Next Season?

If this situation is to grow any more than what it already has then it certainly doesn’t bode well for the future of Oubre Jr. with the Golden State organization. Looking into next season, the Warriors should have all three of their former All-Stars in two-time MVP Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, all fully healthy.

If that is to be the case then the 2020 NBA Draft No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and the 2014 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins both are already expected to be the remaining starters. For Oubre Jr. to be a starter the likely person he would replace is Wiggins.

Wiggins, as of late, has begun to show more of what the Warriors hoped he would this season scoring 40 points just two weeks ago against the Memphis Grizzlies. If Oubre Jr. was to show more promise and consistency than Wiggins, he would have a shot. However, he hasn’t been able to do that this season.

Despite all the noise, when recently asked about whether or not he would like to come back next season, Oubre responded with this following the Warriors’ loss to the Sacramento Kings.

“At the end of the day, this is a business,” he said to reporters via Mercury News. “We got through one step, the next step is giving my all to this team so we can reach our goals this season. And then this summer that’s another step, so I’m just kind of in the moment right now. I’m here. I’m a Warrior.”

