Warriors Star Calls Out NBA Media for Disrespect

The Golden State Warriors have won four championships in the last eight years thanks to one of the most well-oiled offenses in NBA history. However, their defense has been elite as well, despite the offense getting a bulk of the credit. And last year was no different.

Throughout the course of the season, Golden State’s defense was always one of the best in the league. Led by Draymond Green, the Warriors were an elite defensive team. But while Green was the unequivocal leader of the defense, Andrew Wiggins also played a huge role for Golden State.

Last year, Wiggins emerged as one of the best two-way players in the NBA. His impact on both sides of the ball was crucial to the Warriors’ title run. However, Wiggins didn’t receive any All-Defense votes, and during a recent edition of The VC Show with Vince Carter, Wiggins called out the NBA media for leaving him out of the conversations last year.

“One thing I’m really gonna strive for this upcoming season is being on the [All-]Defensive Team,” Wiggins stated. “That’s a big goal of mine, and hopefully I opened some eyes in the playoffs and I can be on the radar. I ain’t get not one vote this year! I took it personal in the playoffs!”

The 27-year-old had a breakout season this past year, making his first All-Star Game. And according to him, he owes a lot of that to Golden State’s Big 3.

Wiggins: Stars Were ‘Very Encouraging’

After joining the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, Wiggins has slowly settled into his role. And now, he’s one of the best two-way wings in the league. During that same episode of The VC Show, Wiggins explained how much Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green have helped him.

“All those guys were very encouraging and motivating. Steph, Draymond, all them,” Wiggins said of Golden State’s veterans during the podcast episode. “They all did a lot for me in many different ways.”

Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors title, dealing with criticism & why he’s NOT satisfied | The VC Show NBA All-Star Andrew Wiggins joins The VC Show with Vince Carter and Ros Gold-Onwude to reflect on his “best summer ever” after winning a title with the Warriors, why he didn’t let critics ruin his time with the Timberwolves, taking on the challenge of guarding Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic in the playoffs and how… 2022-08-16T20:13:46Z

The Warriors star said that the main thing Golden State’s Big 3 did for him was hold him accountable at all times.

Wiggins: ‘They All Hold You Accountable’

Winning four titles in eight seasons is no easy feat, and the Warriors have gotten to this point by running a tight ship. According to Wiggins, all three Warriors stars have held him accountable during his time in Golden State, and he appreciates that.

“One thing they all do is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they’re gonna get at you,” Wiggins told Carter on the show. “But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they’re gonna be the first people to come up to you and congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. They’ve taught me a lot on and off the court, so I cherish those guys.”

Golden State trading for Wiggins may be one of the savviest trades in recent memory. Adding Wiggins seriously helped transform the Warriors’ roster, and without his help on both sides of the floor, they may not have won the title this past year.