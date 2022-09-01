Warriors Star Projected to Lose Spot in Closing Lineup

As next season approaches, the Golden State Warriors are in the perfect position to contend for another championship. They’ve already won four of the last eight NBA Championships, but with their amazing blend of veteran talent and youth, they could easily go back-to-back.

Last year, it seemed as though everything ran smoothly. Stephen Curry was in MVP form, Klay Thompson made his triumphant return to the court, and despite an injury, Draymond Green was back to his All-Star self. Golden State even got major contributions from players like Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

But perhaps the most impressive player for the Warriors last season was Andrew Wiggins. The 27-year-old wing made his first All-Star team and was a crucial factor in their NBA Finals victory. However, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, there’s still a chance that he could fall back out of the rotation next year.

“Well, the condensed answer is that he could be in jeopardy of being locked into the team’s closing unit. If the Warriors have another lock-down stopper they trust—Jonathan Kuminga would have to develop a ton to get there, but he has the physical tools—they won’t have to look Wiggins’ way all of the time if he’s spoiling their spacing,” Buckley wrote.

Buckley’s article revolved around the ceilings and floors of Golden State’s stars, so this would obviously be the floor for the Warriors wing. He even questioned whether or not Wiggins’ jump shot would regress.

Wiggins’ Jump Shot Could Regress

Last season, Wiggins turned into an extremely consistent three-point shooter. He shot 39.3% shooting from distance last year, but throughout the majority of his career, he shot roughly 33% from range. Buckley questioned whether or not his jump shot will be able to remain elite.

“Since the start of 2020-21, Wiggins has splashed 38.7 percent of his three-point shots. In his first six NBA seasons, he connected on just 33.2 percent of his long-range looks.

“Obviously, this offensive system helps him find more open looks, but what happens if his jumper turns into a pumpkin again?,” Buckley pondered.

Andrew Wiggins Game 5 in Finals was special leading Warriors in Points and Rebounds pic.twitter.com/CbNPNDHJBC — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) August 3, 2022

But while Buckley noted that the worst-case scenario for Wiggins would be removal from the lineup, he also stated that the wing could be an All-Star again.

Wiggins’ Ceiling Next Season

Although Buckley’s floor for Wiggins seems harsh, he also noted that it’s just as possible that the wing repeats his success from last year.

“A repeat of this season’s success feels pretty close to a best-case scenario for Wiggins, who might have a doctorate degree by the time he’s done being schooled at Golden State University.

“The 27-year-old made his All-Star debut in 2021-22, and he could save his spot by continuing to improve his defensive consistency and shot-making,” said Buckley.

Andrew Wiggins | Spinning Stepback pic.twitter.com/NpgZOxscXi — Intuition Hoops (@IntuitionHoops) August 31, 2022

Despite his late-regular-season struggles, Wiggins was a crucial part of Golden State’s rotation last year. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from three-point range.

With a contract extension looming and Golden State’s tricky financial situation, fans should keep a close eye on Wiggins’ play next year.