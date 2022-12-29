While there was hope that Andrew Wiggins would be back in effect for the Golden State Warriors‘ Wednesday bout with the Utah Jazz, the 2022 NBA All-Star instead joined teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the sidelines once again.

The baller had finally been cleared from the adductor strain that has kept him out since December 3, but was ultimately held out due to illness. And it’s looking likely that Dub Nation may have to wait at least one more game to see Wiggins finally rejoin the fray.

According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, all signs are pointing toward the former No. 1 overall pick missing Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

“I would say Andrew is doubtful for Portland,” Kerr said following the Dubs’ win over the Utah Jazz, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He needs a couple days of practice. He just got back in the gym… We’ll see how he’s feeling. I suppose there’s a chance he could play against Portland, but I would say doubtful.”

Andrew Wiggins Is in the Midst of a Career Season

Play

Video Video related to steve kerr updates the status of missing all-star andrew wiggins 2022-12-29T21:19:12-05:00

To say that Wiggins’ injury was not well timed would be an understatement. Of the first nine games that directly followed the baller’s injury, seven were on the road. And the Warriors only managed to win two of those nine games without their starting small forward.

As bad as it was for the team, though, the injury halted some incredible progress at the individual level for Wiggins, too.

In that Dec. 3 game against the Houston Rockets, Wiggins scored a season-high 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot. He also had a career-best night from distance, converting eight of his 10 three-point attempts.

Really, though, Wiggins has been the best Warriors player not named Steph all season long. Through 22 appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals while converting 51.1% of his shot attempts overall and 45.0% of his tries from deep (both of which are career-high numbers).

Meanwhile, when Wiggins has been on the court this season, Golden State has outscored its opponents by a whopping 8.6 points per 100 possessions; the best mark teamwide.

Steve Kerr Meets His Doppelganger

As reported by KTVU Fox 2, there was a special guest in attendance for the Warriors’ bout with the Jazz. Namely, Steve Kerr’s mini-me.

Sam Waltman, a 10-year-old who actually hails from Utah, was at Chase Center on Wednesday night to meet the coach/former player that his friends say he resembles. And the blond-haired boy definitely looked the part in his custom Chicago Bulls jersey (which was adorned with Kerr’s old No. 25).

During Kerr’s pre-game media availability, the Warriors play-caller thanked Sam and his father for coming out to the arena and called the boy to the podium. Asked by the coach if he had dressed up as him for Halloween, Sam responded with a nod.

While Waltman and his father were there, Kerr made sure to sign a black, ’90s-style Bulls jersey and an old Cleveland Cavaliers trading card for the pair.