Warriors Receive New Batch of Andrew Wiggins Injury News After Latest Absence

This year hasn’t gone smoothly for the Golden State Warriors. After bringing home their fourth NBA Championship in eight years last season, they are struggling to maintain their spot in the playoff race this year. Golden State currently sits at 25-24, good for sixth place in the Western Conference but just 2.5 games out of 13th place.

Bad injury luck has plagued them all season, and they’re just now starting to get fully healthy again. And ahead of their January 30 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on some positive injury news regarding Andrew Wiggins.

“Andrew Wiggins is set to return for the Warriors to open their road trip in Oklahoma City tomorrow night. Not listed on the injury report,” Slater tweeted.

Andrew Wiggins is set to return for the Warriors to open their road trip in Oklahoma City tomorrow night. Not listed on the injury report. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 29, 2023

After missing 15 games from December 5 to January 4, Wiggins returned to action on January 7 against the Orlando Magic. However, after playing six games in a row, he’s now missed three of the Warriors’ last four games, with his only appearance coming in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Wiggins has missed both of the Warriors’ last two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors – both of which the Warriors won – but is not set to return to action against the Thunder.

The one-time All-Star (last year with the Warriors) is a crucial part of the team’s plans both now and moving forward. His defense on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals last year was a big reason why Golden State was able to bring home the gold.

As for this year, he’s been putting up solid stats when he’s been healthy. The veteran wing has appeared in 29 of the Warriors’ 49 games and is playing 31.9 minutes per contest. Wiggins is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 47.0% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

NBA Makes Final Decision on Stephen Curry Punishment

With all of the injuries Golden State has been dealing with, superstar Stephen Curry was playing with fire in their win over the Grizzlies. He launched his mouthguard into the stands after getting frustrated with Jordan Poole’s shot selection.

He was immediately ejected from the contest, and the NBA followed up the ejection with further punishment. Luckily for Curry and the Warriors, it was just a fine and not a suspension.

The following was released by the NBA:

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 25 at Chase Center,” the NBA announced.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YVfBthJAJG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2023

Stephen Curry Explains Mouthguard Toss

After the game, Curry revealed that the frustration was simply a result of how competitive the game was.

“Yeah, it was a crucial time in the game and the way our season has gone, as you know, there’s questions about the heightened sense of urgency and about how every detail matters,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You want something really bad, like just getting a win. With fourth quarter execution, clutch time type of situations, all that stuff does matter. So I reacted in a way that, obviously, put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place. But, the intentions and the energy around what matters in the sense of winning, that’s what it’s about. Thankfully my teammates responded extremely well, Klay (Thompson) with a big shot, JP with the game-winner at the end. Execution was great. We needed that one, there was a lot of sense of urgency for sure, and I kind of let my emotions get in the way of it.”