Warriors Issue Statements on 2 Young Stars Amid Financial Issues

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors will have some tough decisions to make in the next couple of seasons. While they may be coming off of an impressive title run, financial decisions are set to get in the way in the near future.

Four of their core players will be due contract extensions in the next two summers – Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole. And while the Warriors have been willing to pay all their players up to this point, it’s highly unlikely that they can afford all four of those extensions.

In turn, they will have to decide which players they want to keep. It’s hard to imagine that the Warriors part ways with either Green or Thompson, which would leave Wiggins and Poole to fight for a spot. However, while these talks have been present in headlines recently, the Warriors took to Twitter to show their love to both of the young stars.

“Buckets on one end. Stops on the other.

@22wiggins makes plays on both ends of the floor. #NBADefenseWeek,” the Warriors tweeted out on August 30.

They then followed that up with a message on Poole.

“Jordan Poole gets EVERYBODY hyped 🗣️,” they tweeted.

Jordan Poole gets EVERYBODY hyped 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/qVCG57xCpk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 31, 2022

It’s not surprising to see the organization hype up two of their star players, but with all the noise around the upcoming contract situation, it’s funny to see those two tweets back-to-back in the timeline.

Brad Klopfer of Golden State of Mind wrote about this topic recently.

‘Something Likely Has to Give’

In the article, Klopfer referenced a video of Wiggins and Poole celebrating the Warriors’ championship together, saying that they are both about to get paid.

"WE bout to get a bag." 💰 Poole and Wiggins are ready to get PAID 🤣 (via jordan_poole/IG) pic.twitter.com/76PDuegnRJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022

Klopfer noted how true their statement was, but also the other competing factors on the roster.

“Just to complicate matters, Green, who can opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent with Wiggins and Poole, reportedly has his eyes on a max contract. And just to make things a little messier, Steph Curry reportedly sees himself, Green, and Thompson as a packaged deal, and won’t be happy if the Warriors are unwilling to pay Green.

The result is that something likely has to give. The Warriors are unlikely to enter the 2023-24 season with the massive contracts of Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins, and Poole all in tow. And the players — who understand the cap situation, and see the reports — surely know this,” Klopfer wrote.

Unfortunately, Klopfer also stated that situations like this end up going one of two ways – the good way or the bad way.

‘Usually Go One of Two Ways’

In the video, Wiggins and Poole seem to be the best of friends, but as they seem to be competing for one max contract extension with the Warriors, Klopfer sees things ending in one of two ways.

“These situations usually go one of two ways. The bad way is when they lead to resentment and unnecessary competition. The worst case scenario is Wiggins and Poole freezing each other out slightly, each wanting to prove that they’re the more valuable player, deserving of the large contract. It also involves them upset at Green for his lack of offensive output, or Green upset at Poole’s defense, or Wiggins’ stagnancy on offense. Tensions build on and off the court, as players start playing for themselves instead of for each other.

But the good way is when they lead to an even greater sense of community. The players, sensing they have the chance to do something special, come together for a last hurrah of sorts. The caring and selflessness that Wiggins and Poole exuded in the aftermath of the Game 6 win carries through for another year, with the players understanding that they’re all going to accumulate generational wealth in the offseason — it just won’t all be from the same employer,” he wrote.

Klopfer also noted that the latter situation seems more likely, but in reality, it’s impossible to know. Fans will have to wait and see.