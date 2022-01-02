Warriors Star Sends Strong Warning to Entire NBA

The Golden State Warriors have put the rest of the league on notice: the best is yet to come.

The revamped and rejuvenated Dubs roster has sent a plenty strong enough message with their play, fighting to an NBA-best record of 28-7 as the halfway point of the regular season approaches. The Warriors punctuated that communique most recently with an exclamation point that came in the form of a 123-117 New Year’s Day victory over the Jazz in Utah, currently the third-best team in the Western Conference.

It was after the win, however, that one of the Dubs’ emerging stars verbalized the message the Warriors have been hammering into the entire NBA since the season tipped off back in mid-October: Golden State is already the best team in the world but their best remains on the horizon, with the return of five-time All-Star Klay Thompson looming just around the corner.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

“It’s impressive man, to see what he does, what he can do,” Dubs forward Andrew Wiggins told media members during the postgame press conference Saturday night. “The impact he has defensively, offensively, it’s crazy. I’m excited to play with him, excited for him to get back. The league’s going to be in trouble when he gets back.”

Picture of Dubs Play When Thompson Returns Yet to be Determined

When Thompson does return, the Dubs will have some logistical work to do. Namely, they need to figure out how to incorporate Thompson, likely to be their second-best offensive option sooner than later, back into a lineup that is already a veritable embarrassment of riches.

Warriors’ captain and MVP candidate Steph Curry said Saturday that he doesn’t know exactly what the team will look like once Thompson gets back, but he can’t stop thinking about it.

“We have no idea what our rotations are going to look like. We have so many capable guys to fill out both units that we put out there, different looks we can put together.” Curry told reporters following the Warriors’ victory in Utah. “And with Klay, with Wise, the young guys, [there are] a lot of options with what we can do.”

“But with Klay especially, what he does best and what he provides in terms of spacing, shooting ability and defensively,” Curry continued, “all those things once he gets back to who he is, it’s going to be fun.”

However the rotations end up shaking out, one thing is certain — Thompson will be in the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I am starting to think about [lineups],” head coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week. “Klay’s gonna start when he comes back. I’m not gonna mess around and bring him off the bench for a period of time. I’m not doing any of that. He’s gonna start.”

Thompson’s Return Could be Just One Week Away

The precise date of Thompson’s comeback has not been revealed, with the Warriors indicating simply that it will occur during a home game at some point in the month of January.

Shams Charania, NBA insider for The Athletic, has reported that the Warriors may be looking to bring the shooting guard back on Sunday, January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Whatever the date ends up being, the Warriors are having a hard time containing their excitement, as Thompson’s return has been a regular topic of conversation within the organization.

“We talked about it a little bit,” Curry said. “It’s exciting. It’s not about anything other than him getting back to playing basketball and that’s what we’re all looking forward to. He’s worked so hard and been through so much in two and a half years, so for him to have an opportunity to play basketball again and not be rehabbing, enjoying himself, enjoying basketball, you can see it in his face. He knows it’s close and that’s cool to watch.”