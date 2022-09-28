Warriors Star Viewed as ‘Prize’ for West Rival in Free Agency: Sources

It’s been well documented that the Golden State Warriors are going to be facing some very difficult financial decisions over the course of the next two years. Although they’ve been willing to spend, spend, spend in the past, they’ve come to the point where that just isn’t possible anymore.

Jordan Poole needs an extension by October 17 or he will enter restricted free agency next summer, Draymond Green is likely to decline his player option for next season, making him a free agent next summer, and Andrew Wiggins will be playing on the final year of his contract this season.

The latter of those three players will have a ton of suitors in free agency next year. Two-way wings are prized possessions in the NBA, and as he showed last year, Wiggins is one of the best two-way wings in the league. In fact, sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com revealed that one team that could target him is the Los Angeles Lakers.

“No matter what they do with trades or however they reconstruct this year, they are going to keep an eye on next summer,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “That is where they have a lot invested, being able to get another star-type player next summer. They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving of course but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there, because he can play two ways.”

The Lakers will be big-time players in free agency next summer, as Russell Westbrook’s contract will be off the books. Adding Wiggins to the mix would create a Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Wiggins, which would be a force on both sides of the ball.

The Warriors forward actually commented on his contract situation at Warriors Media Day.

Wiggins: ‘My Plan is Just to Hoop’

At media day, reporters asked Wiggins about his current contract situation, as he is eligible for an extension with the Warriors. He said that he’s not really worried about it right now and will let his agents handle that. His plan is just to play basketball.

“It doesn’t really weigh in a lot,” Wiggins stated. “I play basketball and I just let my agents worry about all that. My plan is just to hoop and whatever happens, happens.”

Wiggins’ focus is on the season.

“I know my agents and the team probably have a plan or something,” Wiggins added. “Right now, I’m just focused on the season and what’s coming ahead.”

Warriors GM Bob Myers said that he’d love to keep everyone around, though, including Wiggins.

Myers Wants to Bring Everyone Back

It may not be plausible, but Myers wants to bring all of the Warriors’ core players back. During a recent appearance on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers expressed the desire to bring Wiggins, Poole, and Green back moving forward.

“I think with both those guys [Wiggins and Poole] and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers explained. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform.”

It will be interesting to see how Golden State’s contract situations play out, but if Wiggins hits free agency, he could have a lot of options to choose from.