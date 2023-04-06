Andrew Wiggins’ New Update Gives Warriors Fans Fresh Optimism Ahead of Playoffs

Golden State Warriors fans gave Andrew Wiggins a warm welcome back to the Bay on Tuesday night. When he was shown on the Chase Center’s big screen, the home crowd gave him a rousing ovation.

There’s no question that fans are eager to see the Canadian wing back on the floor, which is why it wasn’t remotely surprising when many showed excitement after seeing a video of him shooting.

Kerith Burke, of NBC Sports Bay Area, shared a video of Wiggins and Moses Moody getting some shots up at the team’s practice facility on Thursday afternoon.

“Nice to see Andrew Wiggins back at work,” she captioned the tweet, with a flexing arm emoji.

Nice to see Andrew Wiggins back at work 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/eE46bMOGVS — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 6, 2023

One user replied to Burke’s post, sharing their excitement about seeing the former No. 1 overall pick shooting again.

“2 Way Wiggs back! No more Lamb minutes. The Bay Area AC got shut off. California actually fixed 5 potholes this month. I’m in bliss,” @EarthIsCooked tweeted.

2 Way Wiggs back! No more Lamb minutes. The Bay Area AC got shut off. California actually fixed 5 potholes this month. I’m in bliss. — 诺曼 (@Earth_Is_Cooked) April 6, 2023

Another Twitter user @ozzcar55 replied and showed some love.

“We missed him Sending good vibes your and his way!” they wrote.

We missed him

Sending good vibes your and his way! — chilangobythebay (@ozzcar55) April 6, 2023

Stephen Curry Excited to Have Andrew Wiggins Back with Warriors

Warriors fans weren’t the only ones to be excited about his return. Star Warriors guard Stephen Curry showed similar emotion, during his postgame availability after Tuesday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“He’s one of us,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area, after the 136-125 victory over OKC. “We talked about the whole time, that when he came back it’d be the right time. Considering everything he’s been through. We love his presence, the Wiggs’ smile, just having him in the locker room is big. We haven’t gotten to see him on the court as much, but it was great to have him back, to say the least.”

The 35-year-old then discussed the love that Wiggins got from the home crowd.

“That’s what it’s about,” he said. “We understand how much he’s been embraced by our fan base, our organization. You know, that’s the love that you show your own. There’s been a lot of unnecessary conversation around him and the whole situation. You don’t really want to react to everything that goes on on the internet. But, it’s just a matter of embracing him and giving him the space to come back, enjoy basketball again, and enjoy being around us.”

Steph shares what it means to have Wiggs back in the building pic.twitter.com/U8ppK0Tuf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Jordan Poole Shows Love to Andrew Wiggins Amid Warriors Return

Jordan Poole also joined the love train after the 136-125 victory over OKC. He told reporters that the team is excited to have Wiggins back, but more importantly he’s happy that the starting forward took the time that he needed to get right.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excited. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”