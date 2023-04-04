Warriors Given Intriguing Timetable for Andrew Wiggins Ramp-Up

The Golden State Warriors got some great news Monday, when reports surfaced that starting forward Andrew Wiggins would be rejoining the team ahead of the playoffs.

Any time there’s a break in the action for a professional athlete, it takes some time for players to get their legs back underneath them and ramp back up to speed.

However, that may not be the case for Wiggins. “Bleacher Reports” Jason Dumas joined 95.7 The Game’s “Morning Roast” on Tuesday and shared that he doesn’t think it’ll take long for the Canadian forward to be ready to go.

“[Wiggins] is young and in shape, he runs like a gazelle,” Dumas said via 95.7 The Game’s YouTube channel. “He’s been working out the entire time he has been out, like he’s going to be cool.”

Dumas was first to hint at any possibility of a Wiggins return, when he reported that the 28-year-old was back in town after spending some time away from the Warriors. He explained that he’d had a feeling at the time that a return could be imminent.

“When I got the intel something told me like, [Wiggins] is coming back soon,” Dumas added. “I didn’t know when, that’s why I didn’t I didn’t add anything about when he could play. But I just had this feeling that he was going to play soon based on how I received the information”

Andrew Wiggins Expected to Rejoin Warriors ‘Early this Week’

Dumas’ initial report was followed by an April 3 “Woj Bomb” from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorwski, breaking the news that Wiggins would be back “early this week.”

“Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week,” Woj wrote in a tweet. “Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West.”

The former No. 1 overall pick had previously been away from the Warriors since February 13, as he worked through a personal matter, which “The Athletic’s” Shams Charania later reported was Wiggins’ father battling a serious medical condition.

Adding Wiggins back to the lineup will provide a much needed boost to the Warriors’ title hopes. Last spring in the playoffs, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game throughout the spring, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry Believes Warriors Can Compete for Title

Wiggin’s superstar teammate, Stephen Curry, certainly believes in this season’s team. He explained that once the Dubs lock in, they’re going to be a tough out for anyone in the playoffs during a recent radio interview.

“This year we’ve had guys in a lot of different roles, some newcomers,” Curry said via 95.7’s “Steiny & Guru.” “For us to be the champs and have to take everybody’s best shot all year, some self-inflicted wounds that we’ve had, games we should have won — with all that said, absolutely [we can make a title run]. I feel like we are a team that’s a force and when we’re locked in on the specific test of trying to beat a team four times in a playoff series — obviously we need to get there and finish this year strong and hopefully stay out of the play-in [tournament] — that remains the same.”