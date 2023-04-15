Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Shuts Down Question on Andrew Wiggins’ Role

Steve Kerr did not want any questions about the plan for Andrew Wiggins ahead of the Golden State Warriors playoff opener against the Sacramento Kings.

Wiggins will be active for Game 1 against the Warriors and is expected to see his first action since February 13. He missed the final 25 games for the Warriors dealing with what has been dubbed a “family matter.” Wiggins was around the facility for the final week of the season but spent the time working on his conditioning and didn’t see any game action.

Kerr was asked prior to Game 1 what the plan would be for Wiggins against the Kings and he fired back sharply.

“None of your business,” the veteran Warriors skipper said.

Kerr was previously a little vague on what Wiggins’ workload would look like, with some questions looming about how much he could handle with so much time away.

“I think it sort of depends on how he feels tomorrow and going into Saturday,” Kerr said on Thursday, per ESPN. “On the one hand, Wiggs is one of those guys who just doesn’t seem to fall out of shape or get tired. He’s just a naturally gifted athlete. On the other hand, he hasn’t played in 10 weeks. So maybe the game will dictate it. We’ll just have to play it by ear.”

Warriors Were Missing Key Ingredient With Wiggins Sidelined

Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension in October and is a core part of the future for the Warriors. He was terrific in the postseason a year ago, coming up in big spots, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while providing some stiff defense.

His presence was missed by the Warriors, who struggled with consistency for part of the time when he was away.

“Defense, rebounding,” center Kevon Looney said of Wiggins’ contributions. “He’s a guy that guards the other team’s best players. And he’s a guy that when the shot clock is getting low, you can just throw him the ball and he’s going to get a bucket. That’s something we’ve been missing all year.”

Wiggins has been away but the Kings aren’t taking his return lightly.

“We’re not to expect him to be rusty,” said Kings coach Mike Brown, who was an assistant with the Warriors last season. “We’re not expecting any thing less than what he’s been bringing to the table when he’s played this year. … We expect him to come ready to play.”

Warriors Favorite Against Kings Despite Being Lower Seed

The Kings are the No. 3 seed but are the underdogs in the series against the No. 6 Warriors. Golden State is -290 to win the series, with Sacramento coming in at +230.

Considering the Warriors’ championship pedigree and experience, those numbers make sense. However, Golden State has struggled mightily on the road this season. The Warriors were just 11-30 away from Chase Center this season.

“You have to assume they’re going to stay true to their DNA that made them successful. It’s what we do,” Warriors star Stephen Curry said. “Going into a playoff series, those adjustments happen based on how each game kind of unfolds. Even in-game adjustments based on certain momentum waves and all that.”

The Kings are a slight 1-point favorite for the opener on Saturday.