Andrew Wiggins Sounds Off on Warriors Big 3

This past season, the Golden State Warriors utilized a different formula to reach the same goal. Over the years, they have won titles by accumulating a team full of experienced veterans, all surrounding their Big 3 (of four) made up of stars. But last year, things were different.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson remained in place, but the cast around them looked a lot different. Instead of a bunch of veterans, it was primarily young stars looking to make a name for themselves while simultaneously helping Golden State win at the highest level.

But Andrew Wiggins acted as the glue in the middle.

He isn’t quite as young as guys like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, but he’s also not as old as Curry, Green, and Thompson. Wiggins was an absolute superstar in his role, though, and according to the man himself, he’s found a home in Golden State. He loves the atmosphere the team’s Big 3 provides.

“All those guys were very encouraging and motivating. Steph, Draymond, all them,” Wiggins said of Golden State’s veterans on The VC Show with Vince Carter. “They all did a lot for me in a lot of different ways.”

Wiggins also noted that the best thing Curry, Green, and Thompson were able to do for him was hold him accountable.

Warriors Stars Held Wiggins Accountable

The 27-year-old wing joined the Warriors via trade during the 2019-20 season. Golden State sent D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves and got back Wiggins and a first-round pick. And since joining the Warriors, the teams’ stars have taken Wiggins under their wings.

“One thing they all do is they all hold you accountable. When you do something wrong, they’re gonna get at you,” Wiggins told Carter on the show. “But the thing that I love about them is that when you do it right, they’re gonna be the first people to come up to you and congratulate you. I feel like that goes a long way. They’ve taught me a lot on and off the court, so I cherish those guys.”

Last season, Wiggins not only made his first All-Star Game, but he also helped lead the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field and 39.3% shooting from distance during the regular season.

This isn’t the first time Wiggins has explained how much the Warriors have helped shape his career, though.

Wiggins: ‘The Whole World Gets to See’

During an interview Wiggins did while he was back in his hometown with the Larry O’Brien trophy, the star wing explained how much the change of scenery from Minnesota to Golden State helped him.

“When I step on the court, I’ve always been confident in what I can do,” he said, via the Toronto Star. “When I was in Minnesota, I put up numbers. But people said, ‘He put up numbers on a bad team.’ So, I go to Golden State and I’m not scoring as much, but I’m doing a lot at a more efficient rate, so the whole world gets to see.”

Now, Golden State fans get to enjoy Wiggins’ greatness on a nightly basis.