Warriors Get Intriguing Update on Possible Andrew Wiggins Return Amid Playoff Push

With just five regular season games remaining, the Golden State Warriors are battling for postseason position. As of March 31, the Dubs have a one-game lead over the seventh place Minnesota Timberwolves for the final automatic playoff spot.

Golden State has been without forward Andrew Wiggins since February 13. He has been away from the team as he’s been dealing with a personal matter.

On Friday, an encouraging report surfaced from Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas, regarding a potential Wiggins return.

“I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town,” Dumas reported in a tweet.

Of course upon seeing Dumas’ tweet, reporters asked head coach Steve Kerr if he’d heard anything about the Canadian forward being back in town.

Golden State’s coach told the press that he hadn’t heard anything new on the Wiggins front ahead of Friday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, according to 95.7 The Game.

With the Warriors hoping to make another deep playoff run, the return of Wiggins would be a big boost.

The 28-year-old was crucial in Golden State’s title run last season. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game throughout the spring, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. On top of that, Wiggins was defending the opposing team’s best player just about every night. Most notably, he had the assignment of covering Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry Shares Update on Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins

The potential return of Wiggins has been a talking point all week. After Tuesday’s 120-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Warriors guard Stephen Curry spoke the media about his teammate, saying that the team remains in Wiggins’ corner.

“It’s the same as it’s always been,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen because we want to be whole, and I’m sure he wants to be a part of this. But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time for him. That’s kind of the expectation at this point, so nothing’s really changed from our standpoint.”

Stephen Curry Gives Props to Draymond Green After Warriors Win

Curry also took some time to give credit to Draymond Green, who he said fueled the team’s 20-point comeback against the Pelicans.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said during the same availability. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”