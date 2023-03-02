Warriors Provide Crucial Update on Andrew Wiggins’ Extended Absence

After winning the NBA Championship last season, the Golden State Warriors have dealt with some serious adversity this year. Their lack of depth hurt them badly at the start of the year, and now, they’ve run into the injury bug – two issues that have bled into one another.

In their latest batch of injuries, Stephen Curry has missed significant time, and Draymond Green has been out as well. But Andrew Wiggins is the most curious absence, as he’s been out indefinitely for personal reasons. During a recent appearance on Steiny & Guru of 95.7 The Game, Warriors GM Bob Myers provided an update on Wiggins’ absence.

“I don’t think that’s what anybody is planning for,” Myers said when asked if Wiggins would miss a long portion of the rest of the season. “But we’ll leave that in its own place. That’s not the expectation. I think what you’re asking is – could he remain out for a long, long time? I don’t think that’s happening. I’m going to leave that alone. Hopefully, when he gets back, whatever words he would like to say on it, which I don’t think will be much since it’s his private life, he will do.”

Wiggins has not appeared in a game since February 13 – a Warriors win over the Washington Wizards. When he’s been on the court, Wiggins has played a crucial role for the Warriors, and when he’s been out, they have gone 13-12 this year. Over the course of Wiggins’ most recent absence, Golden State has gone 3-2.

The one-time All-Star has appeared in 37 of the team’s 62 games this season and has played 32.2 minutes per contest. Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 47.3% shooting from the floor and 39.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Receive Stephen Curry Injury Update

In addition to the update on Wiggins, the Warriors recently received an update on a potential return for Curry. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Curry could return to the Warriors within their next few games.

“ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Golden State’s Steph Curry (left lower leg) will return sometime on next week’s three-game road trip, which begins Sunday vs. Lakers. Warriors play Thunder on Tuesday and Grizzlies on Thursday. Curry has been out since suffering injury on Feb. 4,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Klay Thompson Issues Warning to Rest of NBA

Despite Golden State’s injury issues, they are still confident in their ability to repeat as champions. After a recent win, Klay Thompson sent a warning to the rest of the NBA.

“I feel it. Yeah, we all feel it,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area when asked about the momentum Golden State has right now. “With 20 games left, it’s such a golden opportunity for us to increase our seeding. Just getting a great rhythm and these role guys are getting such a great experience right now, it’s going to pay off huge come playoff time. And I promise you this, when we’re healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason. I promise you that. I mean, we expect to win a championship. While we’re here, everything else is falling short. And that’s a special, privileged position to be in. Not many franchises can wholeheartedly say that.”