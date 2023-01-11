Andrew Wiggins Labeled ‘Useless’ After Rough Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors have been fighting mediocrity all season long. With injuries getting in their way, they’ve been forced to make do without some of their best players, but even before that, their subpar bench and average-at-best defense were letting them down.

Luckily for Golden State, both Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are back out on the court after suffering injuries. However, Wiggins played poorly on Tuesday night in Golden State’s tough loss to the Phoenix Suns. Fans were quick to call him out, labeling him as “useless” and “garbage.”

Fans blasted him on Twitter for his poor performance. Some pointed out his solid defensive play, but a fair amount of people were more drawn to his rough scoring night. He’s depended on to be one of the team’s go-to guys, but he failed to deliver against Phoenix.

Andrew Wiggins is useless — The Ritsuka Fujimaru (@RatioedRitsuka) January 11, 2023

Can Andrew Wiggins score 1 point😭 — BAND$🤑💸💰 (@BANDS919) January 11, 2023

The 27-year-old wing was playing great basketball before his injury, but in his two games since coming back, he’s been rough. Against the Suns, Wiggins only managed to drop 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-16 shooting from the field and 0-of-4 shooting from distance. He added six steals, too, which was a nice highlight, but his offensive game was ugly.

In the game prior to Golden State’s tilt against Phoenix, Wiggins put up a similar performance. Wiggins had 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor and 2-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line in their loss to the Orlando Magic.

Jordan Poole Blamed for Warriors Struggles

With Curry and Wiggins back in the lineup, Golden State will have a real chance to turn things around. However, Jordan Poole will still have to play a major part in the rotation, even though he won’t be quite as important.

That being said, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Poole’s inconsistencies were the barometer of Golden State’s success with Curry out.

“The Warriors knew from the beginning of Jordan Poole’s time as the starting point guard that they would fly no higher than his wings would take them,” Poole wrote. “They’re getting a good look at the limit. Though JP has star moments, it’s evident he is years away from reaching his potential. Gorgeous flashes of wonder, when he combines efficiency with spectacle, do not amount to consistency. Poole’s inconsistency is first among several reasons why the Warriors over the past few days have regressed to the mediocrity they hoped they had left behind. As Poole faltered, so did they.”

Is Jordan Poole gonna defend? pic.twitter.com/DMUwZYdtGc — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) January 11, 2023

Warriors Defend Jordan Poole After Mistakes

Poole has been solid, but he’s also struggled with turnovers. However, his team has been backing him up regardless of his issues. Klay Thompson shared a story about showing Poole some support after Golden State’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

“I told him in the locker room there’s a reason I threw him the ball,” Thompson said via The Athletic. “Because he’s like that. He’s a clutch player. He’s a shot creator. We would not have been on this win streak without him. I know that.”