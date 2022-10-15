Warriors Commit to Another Star, Spend Combined $250 Million: Report

All summer long, the Golden State Warriors were asked questions about their impending financial situation. When the offseason began, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green would all be in need of contract extensions in the next year.

Unfortunately for Warriors fans, the team’s large luxury tax bill meant that it seemed unlikely they would be able to bring everybody back. They were already very deep into the tax bill, and the Warriors had already shown signs of hesitation to pay their guys (Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.).

However, just a few days before the beginning of the regular season, they have made moves to alleviate the stress of their financial situation. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Warriors signed Wiggins to a veteran extension.

“The Golden State Warriors have signed Andrew Wiggins to a veteran extension, a league source tells @spotrac,” Smith tweeted.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN followed that up with a report that the deal is a four-year, $109 million extension.

Reporting with @kendra__andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

In addition, Wojnarowski reported that Wiggins’ contract will include a player option in the final season – 2026-27.

This news comes mere hours after it was announced that the team had extended Poole.

Warriors Hand Poole Massive Extension

The 23-year-old was due to make some big-time money on his next deal, and that’s exactly what he got. Golden State gave him a four-year, $140 million deal.

“Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Poole will now be on the team through the 2026-27 season, the same year that Wiggins’ contract would end if he decides to pick up his player option.

However, both of these signings come after Green made some comments about how the Warriors plan to handle his extension.

Green Calls Out Warriors Over Extension

When the topic of his extension came up, Green sent a bit of a warning to the Warriors, saying that they would have to deal with the consequences of not getting a deal done.

“My general view of the year is I’m here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that ranges through next year. If I so choose to pick up that option, that is my view of how it will be here,” Green said. “We all have a goal to win a championship and that is that. As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started camp and I spoke on that at the very beginning, I said ‘I don’t think we’re doing an extension.’ Quite frankly, that doesn’t mean I won’t be back here, I just don’t think we’re doing an extension this year.”

Now that both Poole and Wiggins have earned extensions, Green’s future in Golden State is looking questionable at best.