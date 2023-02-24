Anthony Davis Name-Drops Draymond Green After Besting Warriors in Brutal Loss

Things didn’t quite go according to plan for the Golden State Warriors in their first game back since the All-Star break. They took on the new-look Los Angeles Lakers but were unfortunately unable to come away with the win, as Malik Beasley ripped off a 25-point game for LA.

Anthony Davis also played well, despite not making a huge impact in the scoring column. After the game, Davis explained how the way the Warriors, specifically Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, guarded him allowed other Lakers players to get open and make shots.

“I got a lot of touches in the pocket, and they did a good job of collapsing, so we knew that the weak side was gonna be there just from playing against those guys and how Draymond or Looney drops to get back to me,” Davis explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We sprayed to the corner for guys to make shots. And that’s what we did. You know, them guys made shots. That’s all it was. So, I just tried to impact the game in a different way. Rebounding and, you know, on the defensive end. So, guys played well. Guys made shots. Had a good win.”

The Warriors have been without Stephen Curry for a few weeks now, and with just a quarter of the season left, they need all hands on deck. Unfortunately, they were unable to overcome the Lakers’ onslaught on Thursday night, causing them to fall below .500.

Davis finished the game with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks, shooting 3-of-5 from the field. He wasn’t extremely active in the Lakers’ offensive game plan, but as Davis noted, his presence in the paint helped get other players open.

Darvin Ham Discusses Warriors Defense

While the Warriors weren’t able to bring home a win against the Lakers, they did put up a solid effort. After the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham praised Golden State’s defensive play.

“Defensively, they put a lot of pressure on you,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They play fast in the full-court, fast in the half-court, so you have to really have multiple efforts all over the place. I thought our guys did that… I thought it was a great win against a great ballclub.”

Jordan Poole on Playing Without Stephen Curry

As noted, the Warriors have been without Curry for a little while now, and it’s seriously hurting their playoff chances. Considering the reigning champs have hovered around the .500 mark for most of the year, being without their star point guard is a brutal blow.

During a recent interview with NBA.com, Jordan Poole discussed what it’s been like stepping up in place of Curry.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players to play our game,” Poole said. “So, coverages and game plans are different when he’s on the court. It’s awesome to be out there with him and see what it’s like to play off of him, learn and ask him questions. But it’s also a really fun challenge to play without him and try to lead a team at the highest level. I embrace everything. All the obstacles and challenges are really exciting and fun. I just enjoy playing the game and being able to make an impact on the game and try to win.”