Anthony Davis Name-Drops Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson After Brutal Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors had their five-game win-streak snapped on Sunday afternoon, when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 113-105. Throughout the March 5 matchup, Golden State had no answer for Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Davis scored a game-high 39 points in 38 minutes, during L.A.’s win over the Dubs. Plus, he tallied 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, making his presence known in the paint.

He later sat down with the media and discussed what it takes to beat a team like the Warriors.

“We know this is an elite third-quarter-team, defending champions,” Davis told reporters. “They’re going to make a run, they’re going to make plays, make shots. Between Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson), and Jordan Poole they’re elite shooters. I think we locked in defensively, they got away a couple times, but we continued to compete, even when they made their runs. We made a run of our own and closed the game out.”

Stephen Curry Believes Warriors Are ‘Tough Matchup for Anybody’

Heading into Sunday’s game, the main storyline was the return of Warriors star Stephen Curry. Curry had missed a month of play, after going down with a lower-leg injury on February 4.

The 3-point king got back to his old antics against the Lakers. In his return, he poured in 27 points and dished out 6 assists in 32 minutes of play.

Despite falling to L.A., Curry sounded confident in his team when speaking to the press, after the game.

“It’s a different challenge because I was out for four weeks before, four weeks this last time. Andre (Iguodala) has been chomping at the bit to get out there and play,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The way we’ve been shorthanded for a long time, these guys have been stepping up and playing at an extremely high level to give us even a little bit of life to be where we are in the standings and all of that. You know, there’s just a lot that we’re trying to deal with and still stay optimistic about where we’re headed. Until we get beat we feel like we’re a tough matchup for anybody. That’s the confidence that we have to have down the stretch and heading into the postseason.”

Steph believes the Dubs are still "a tough matchup for anybody" despite the their ups and downs this year pic.twitter.com/msAtRG8Ynk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2023

As for how Curry felt in his return, the news was what fans we’re hoping to hear.

“It felt great to get thrown back in there right away,” Curry said. “If I get better as the game goes on, that’s always a great sign for me individually. Even though we lost, some bright spots for sure.”

Draymond Green Gives Injury Update After Warriors Loss

Though Curry was feeling good in his first game back, Warriors forward Draymond Green was dealing with some of his own pain.

So much that he had to exit Sunday’s game in Los Angeles to have an injury to his wrist treated. He came back to the floor with his hand wrapped up and got back into the game.

Green spoke to ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters about the injury, explaining that it first started acting up earlier in the week against the Portland Trailblazers.

“I messed it up against Portland earlier in the week, so it’s just one of those things where every time it gets caught, it hurts pretty bad,” Green told Salters. “But X-rays negative, so just got to fight through the pain.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t looking to use his ailment as an excuse, explaining that most teams are dealing with their own issues at this time of year.

“It is what it is. Nobody’s that healthy at this point in the season,” Green said. “Just keep pushing.”