Anthony Edwards Sounds Off on Warriors’ Draymond Green After Simple Question

Over the last ten years, the Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the best teams in the history of the NBA. In doing so, the three players that make up the star trio on the squad – Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green – have all developed impressive reputations.

In the case of Green, that reputation is one of hard work, grit, and constant trash talk. This reputation was brought to light once again at NBA All-Star Weekend. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed one of his favorite trash talk stories since being in the league, and Green was at the center of it.

“That I’ve heard or been in? Heard is Draymond Green for sure, man,” Edwards revealed via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel. “My rookie year, I was going back and forth with Draymond Green, just saying ‘Yes sir’ to each other.”

ANT EDWARDS: "Draymond Green for sure" the best trash-talker; "I was going back and forth…'Yes sir'"

The two players may have had beef during Edwards’ rookie season, but they’ve clearly grown to respect one another. In fact, Green went as far as saying that, of all the players in the NBA, Edwards is one who should enter the “New Media” landscape.

“Anthony Edwards [should enter the ‘New Media’],” Green stated on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, this past summer. “Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell comes to his mind, which I can appreciate. He’s funny, charismatic, and did you see Hustle? Like, he got it. He just got it. Like some people just got it. Like, he got it. So, Anthony Edwards.”

Klay Thompson Discusses Warriors Title Hopes

As far as how the Warriors have played this season, it’s safe to say that things haven’t gone according to plan. After winning the NBA Championship last season, they have hovered around the .500 mark for the entirety of the season.

Ahead of the All-Star break, Warriors star Thompson noted that he still believes Golden State can win the title this season.

“The west is stacked, but at the end of the day you gotta go through who you gotta go through to win the whole thing, and whether that’s in the Finals or in the first round, there’s incredible talents,” Thompson said via the Warriors’ official Twitter account. “So, there’s really no rounds off. There’s no gimmes. And, for us, we know what it takes. We gotta hold the fort down until Steph gets back and just gotta get whole again but I know this break is gonna be very beneficial towards us, and I still love our chances of repeat and I am never gonna lose confidence in this team.”

"We know what it takes… I'm never going to lose confidence in this team."@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/RlZWSCN5pU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Warriors

Despite their struggles, the rest of the league clearly still has a ton of respect for the reigning champions. During the All-Star break, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo told Green how he wants to be just like the Warriors in terms of building good habits.

“We gotta build good habits. Just like you guys. You guys have built for six or seven years, great habits,” Antetokounnmpo told Green via the NBA. “Like, no matter where you guys are in the ranking, you guys always have the opportunity to win because you’ve built such good habits that are hard to break.”