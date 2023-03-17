Warriors Make Multiple Roster Moves After Tough Loss to Clippers

The Golden State Warriors need to be playing at a high level as they’re heading into the final stretch of the season. They have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of the season despite bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last year.

Their depth has been a major issue this season, but some players have stepped up in a big way. Anthony Lamb is one of those players, as he has become an integral part of their rotation. And according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have upgraded his place on the team.

“The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way forward Anthony Lamb to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, making Lamb playoff-eligible, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has developed into a strong rotation piece for Warriors,” Charania tweeted.

Lamb began the season on a two-way contract for the Warriors. He has appeared in 50 of the team’s 70 games this year and is playing 20.1 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old forward is averaging 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 47.5% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

In turn with that move, the Warriors have signed Lester Quinones to a two-way contract, replacing Lamb’s two-way spot, per Charania.

“The Golden State Warriors are signing guard Lester Quinones on two-way NBA deal using the open roster from Anthony Lamb’s standard contract, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater,” Charania tweeted.

Stephen Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant

As the Warriors enter the final stretch of the year, they’ll need to be on their A-game. Unfortunately, they dropped their game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday night, continuing their road struggles. Stephen Curry delivered a frustrated rant after the game.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”

Kawhi Leonard Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

In addition, Kawhi Leonard spoke about what it was like to face off against Curry, as the two haven’t shared the court together in a few years due to injuries.

“Yeah, I mean, you already know what he can do,” Leonard said of Curry via The Sporting Tribune on YouTube. “He brings the best out of everyone on the floor. You have to stay tuned into his game, locked in at all times. Because one second, you’re not thinking about him. He’s going to come and make shots. So, yeah, it was great to see him back out there. It was fun.”