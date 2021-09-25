Warriors Sign Former Celtics Defensive Stopper, NBA Champion: Report

The Golden State Warriors are solidifying their backcourt ranks as the start of the NBA regular season draws near.

To that end, the Dubs have signed guard Avery Bradley to a deal, adding more defense to what is, when healthy, arguably the best offensive backcourt in NBA history.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic, broke the news on Twitter Friday morning, September 24.

Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Bradley Has Bounced Around NBA in Recent Years

The 30-year-old Bradley was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2010, where he spent the first seven seasons of his now 11-year NBA career. It was there he made a name for himself as a tenacious perimeter defender.

Bradley — who stands at 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds — is likely to fill a 3-and-D bench role for the Warriors, guarding tough backcourt matchups and alleviating the toll rigorous defensive assignments might take on Stephen Curry’s offensive performance. Bradley is also a competent 3-point shooter, producing a career mark of 36.3% from behind the arc.

The former Celtics guard became something of a journeyman after departing Boston, playing for seven different franchises over the past four seasons.

The most notable stop was with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-2020. He played in 49 games for the World Champion Lakers, starting 44 of them. However, after COVID-19 interrupted the season, Bradley chose not to accompany his teammates to the NBA’s “bubble” and was not a part of the postseason stretch run, the end of which saw the Lakers hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Golden State Made Second Signing Friday Along With Bradley

The Warriors spent much of the last two weeks trying out guards for the role Bradley ultimately filled.

Aside from Bradley, the Warriors also worked out another former Celtics guard in Isaiah Thomas, the retired Darren Collison, former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono, and a former member of Golden State’s own backcourt, Quinn Cook.

None of those players landed with the Warriors, but another did — Langston Galloway. Charania also reported that news via Twitter on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2021

Dubs May Also Look to Add Center as Season Progresses

Based on their selections to audition and those players they ultimately chose to play roles with the team, the Warriors clearly decided bolstering their backcourt was the top priority. However, Golden State is also likely to add help at the center position sometime this season.

Anthony Slater, of The Athletic, said that perhaps the premier name on the list of players to watch in that regard is center Marc Gasol.

The three-time All-Star and one-time Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) severed ties with the Lakers following last season and is currently situated in Spain as he contemplates what is likely the last act of a long and illustrious career.

“Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency,” Slater wrote in an article published Thursday, September 16. “It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit (head coach Steve) Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut.”