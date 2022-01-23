Ayesha Curry Reveals Steph’s Odd Celebration After Warriors Milestone

Guess how Steph Curry celebrated the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his career? You get six tries to figure it out.

The Golden State Warriors star had a difficult start to his night against the Houston Rockets, making just six of his 21 shots from the field including 4-for-13 behind the three-point arc. Curry started by missing his first eight shot attempts, but he hit the only shot that ended up mattering, a stepback jumper as time expired that gave the Warriors a 105-103 win.

Curry’s wife Ayesha later shared a video to show how Steph chose to celebrate the accomplishment.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry and Wife Join Word Craze

After Curry got the last word against the Rockets, he came home to settle in with Ayesha and enjoy a game of Wordle, the viral word game that gives participants six guesses to find a hidden five-letter word. Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to share a video of her husband, sharing that Steph’s hot streak continued at home as he was able to determine the word on just his second try.

Wardell played Wordle after his buzzer-beater 🤣 [via Ayesha Curry / IG] pic.twitter.com/WXqLwVe6Tv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

The ho-hum celebration seemed to fit Curry’s attitude after hitting the shot as well. The Warriors guard said after the game that he didn’t realize that the buzzer-beater was a career first for him, and was jogging toward the locker room before being stopped by a member of the team’s public relations staff so he could stay on the court and acknowledge the accomplishment.

“I didn’t realize until Raymond and Brett played the best defense of the night, trying not to let me go through the tunnel,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s been seven years since they’ve been tested like that and they failed last time, I heard, with Andre [Iguodala] in Atlanta. He got all the way to the locker room and they were going to let that happen again. So that’s when I realized and kind of came to.”

Win Turns Around Golden State’s Fortunes

The win helped the Warriors avoid what would have been one of the worst losses of the season. Golden State struggled against the Rockets for much of the game, trailing 54-43 at halftime before getting back into the game with a 33-point third quarter. The Warriors were 3-6 in their last nine games going into Friday’s matchup with the Rockets, falling off pace with the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns.

STEPH CURRY WITH THE SHOT! 🚨 The Chef hit the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the Warriors to the win! ⏰ @tissot pic.twitter.com/fe2dlJiMyL — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 22, 2022

The Warriors were also coming off a disappointing overtime loss to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team the night before, but avoided another loss to Houston thanks in part to Curry’s 22 points. After the game, Curry said it showed a lot of heart for the team to battle back against the Rockets.

“It felt great,” Curry said, via ESPN. “The way the whole last 48 hours have been with the way we played grinding out last night, going overtime, losing, the disappointment with that and then coming into this game, the back and forth, just grind-it-out mentality we had, the resilience we showed to give ourselves a chance the second half was impressive.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors