Steve Kerr Serves Up Dose of Reality on Warriors’ Rookies

When the Golden State Warriors ended up plucking Patrick Baldwin Jr. with a late first-round pick in June’s draft, there was a real sense that the team had pulled a rabbit out of its hat. As a high-schooler, Baldwin bore the look of a bona fide blue-chipper — a future star even — but a disappointing season in the college ranks and a less-than-stellar combine had affected his draft stock.

Nevertheless, his unique combination of size, skill and a silky-smooth jumper had at least a segment of the hardwood intelligentsia still believing that he was that dude.

He looked the part, too, during the second of the Dubs’ bouts with the Washington Wizards in Japan. In 17 minutes of action on Saturday, Baldwin scored 12 points on four three-point shots and added six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Meanwhile, the Warriors outscored the Wizards by 23 points when he was on the court.

Despite the big-time effort, however, Warriors coach Steve Kerr just made it clear that fans and pundits alike should probably pump the brakes on any expectations they have for Baldwin this season.

His Success in Japan Notwithstanding, Baldwin Still Has a Long Way to Go

Rook went to work in Japan 👏 pic.twitter.com/8C6AMjgPp4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2022

After practice on Wednesday, Kerr was asked whether Baldwin might actually be able to forgo starting out in the G League (his expected launch point) and hit the ground running with the main roster instead. The Dubs play-caller shut that notion down without hesitation.

“Definitely G League,” he deadpanned.

Kerr has noted, on multiple occasions now, that Baldwin’s hoops IQ, his feel for the game and his ability to pass the ball as well as shoot it, have impressed him. That said, he has also made a point to talk about the baller’s strange year of college hoops, which saw him struggle across just 11 total games while dealing with an ankle injury.

With that having been Baldwin’s experience — not to mention the fact that he’s just 19 years old — more seasoning is definitely required.

“I mean, he’s a really good-looking player but he needs a foundation. Part of that foundation is confidence and the only way you can gain confidence is to play a lot of minutes, get a lot of shots up and make a lot of plays,” Kerr said.

“I couldn’t be happier or more excited about Patrick, but I also want to temper any expectations — especially in the early going — as far as what his impact will be on our

club.”

That Goes for Ryan Rollins, Too

Later on in his media session, Kerr doubled down on his messaging re: Baldwin, and also lumped fellow rookie Ryan Rollins — who has been less impressive through two preseason contests — into the situation. Asked about his youngsters’ compatibility as part of an actual lineup, he confessed that it wasn’t part of his thought process.

“I don’t really give that much thought,” Kerr said. “I mean, to me, what this year is about is for Baldwin and Rollins is to play, meaning a lot of pick-up ball here, a lot at Santa Cruz. If either one is able to earn minutes, then more power to them. But it’s unlikely given what our roster looks like, so…

“We’re trying to provide the best possible development for them without regard to lineup combinations or anything like that.”