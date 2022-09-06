Warriors Bringing in 4 NBA Veterans for Chance to Make Roster: Report

The Golden State Warriors have had a relatively boring offseason. They lost Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency, but they acted swiftly to replace them, bringing in Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green.

However, their roster still isn’t full. They still only have 13 players on the roster, and while there are a few guys on Exhibit 9 or Exhibit 10 deals, they could still stand to add another player or two. One of the spots is supposedly being held for Andre Iguodala, but if he decides to retire, they need to have options.

Well, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, they’re keeping some players on their radar. On September 6, the two writers reported that the Warriors are bringing in a group of veteran free agents for workouts.

“The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania and Slater wrote.

McLemore and Payton are guards who played in the league last year, while Hollis-Jefferson and Faried are both big men looking to make their returns to the NBA. Depending on what position the Warriors feel they need help at, any of the four could have a reasonable shot at making the roster.

They aren’t the only players Golden State is bringing in, though.

4 Unproven NBAers Earning Chance

While McLemore, Payton, Hollis-Jefferson, and Faried all have ample NBA experience, the Warriors are also bringing in a group of players that don’t. Charania and Slater reported that the team is also giving several unproven players a chance at making the roster, too.

“Miye Oni, Ty-Shon Alexander, Wesley Saunders and Jon Axel Gudmundsson are among the other free agents expected at the upcoming workout, sources said,” they reported.

In addition, Golden State hosted one of these workouts earlier this summer, too. That session included a healthy mix of NBA veterans and younger players.

“Golden State held a similar free-agent workout a couple of weeks ago, sources said, which included five-year veteran and former lottery pick, Shabazz Muhammad, nine-year veteran Solomon Hill, Tyler Cook and Kelan Martin,” noted Charania and Slater.

And while the Warriors could potentially find other players they like on the open market, it was noted that they plan on filling their roster with a player they bring in for these workouts.

“It’s expected the Warriors will fill their open training camp roster spot out of the free agents who came to work out in the Bay Area,” Charania and Slater wrote.

As Golden State prepares to host these workouts, it’s important to remember that they also have a few youngsters on training-camp deals that could work out well.

4 Training Camp Players

Filling in the final roster spots with veteran talent may seem like the correct route for a team contending for a title, but with Golden State’s solid mix of veteran talent and younger players, they could also choose to prioritize youth. They already have four players on training camp deals that fit that mold.

“Mac McClung, Jerome Robinson, Trevion Williams and Pat Spencer make up the young group of non-guaranteed camp invitees also competing for the back end of the Warriors’ roster,” Charania and Slater explained. “McClung started at point guard for Golden State in Summer League and his aggressive, creative style impressed enough to extend his tryout.”

As the Warriors look for players to round out their roster, they have plenty of options to consider.