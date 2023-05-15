Major Warriors Decision Coming in ‘Next Couple of Weeks’: Report

For the majority of the Golden State Warriors‘ 2022-23 campaign the impending decision on the future of general manager Bob Myers, has loomed over the organization. Myers, who’s been in charge since April 24, 2012, has been the architect of what many fans know as the modern-day Warriors dynasty.

His decade-long tenure with the team could be coming to a close, as his contract expires this June. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski, Myers plans to take “a couple of weeks” to decide his future in the Bay.

“With his contract expiring at the end of June, Bob Myers told me last night that he plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors,” Wojnarowski reported on the May 14 edition of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” “And it’s a decision that he says he’s torn about, in large part because of his relationships, he said, with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr.”

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

During his time with the Warriors, Myers has not only assembled four championship teams, but he’s built winning relationships with many of his players. As Wojnorowski mentioned, it’s those relationships that may keep him around.

In a recent article on the Warriors’ elimination and future, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater gave insight into Myers’ relationships and their impact on the organization.

“But nobody has the equity or established relationships with the players quite like Myers,” the pairing wrote. “If he’s gone, nobody can replicate the delicate but powerful chord he can strike with Curry, Green and Thompson, a vital quality when the dialogue turns to negotiations about contracts and roster choices and value for a lucrative franchise brand the players mostly built.”

Bob Myers’ Decision Impacts Klay Thompson’s Warriors Future

One player in particular that Myers’ decision will impact is Klay Thompson. Thompson is due for a contract extension this summer, before entering the final year of his current five-year, $190 million deal.

Slater and Charania hinted that a team-friendly agreement is more likely if Myers is the man doing the negotiating.

“Thompson is extension eligible this summer,” the two explained. “He’s making $43.2 million on the final year of his deal next season. If he’s to extend with the Warriors this summer, the expectation is he’d have to accept a paycut, as Andrew Wiggins did last summer. That request and explanation lands softer from Myers rather than a Lacob-led front office.”

Thompson has spent his entire 12-year NBA career with the Warriors, and has contributed to four championships over the years. It’s pretty difficult to picture him suiting up for any other franchise.

Draymond Green Hopes to Be ‘Warrior For Life’

Much like Thompson, Draymond Green‘s future has yet to be decided. The difference is Green could be a free agent in just a few months. His contract includes a player-option, allowing him to opt out and negotiate with other teams.

However, it doesn’t seem as if the 33-year-old is looking to sprint out the door.

“We’ll see what happens as far as my contract goes,” Green said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I have an opt out, everyone knows that I know that … I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride with the same dudes.”