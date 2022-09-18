Warriors GM Sends Strong Message on Draymond Green’s Future With Team

As of right now, the Golden State Warriors are in a great place. They’re fresh off of an NBA Championship run and will be looking to defend their title next year. Not only are they built to win right now, though, but they also have an elite group of young players ready to lead them into the future.

However, while they might be set up well for the time being, they’re going to run into a financial issue very soon. Over the next two offseasons, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will all need contract extensions.

During a recent on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke about the idea of Green leaving the team. When Kawakami brought up the concept, Myers immediately pushed back, revealing that the team wants to keep Green around for as long as they can.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.”

It’s clear that the Warriors value Green and everything he brings to the table. He has a player option on his contract next season, which he could potentially decline in favor of searching for a larger deal. And from the way Myers is talking, Golden State might give it to him.

Green’s isn’t the only contract Myers spoke about, though.

Myers Discusses Other Potential Contract Extensions

While Green has a player option next season, both Wiggins’ and Poole’s deals will be up at the end of the year. And while the Warriors probably won’t be able to pay everybody, Myers said that they want to keep all three of them around for as long as possible.

“I think with both those guys [Wiggins and Poole] and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers explained. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform.”

At the same time, though, he admitted that they can’t promise anything.

Myers Says Nothing is Certain

The goal might be to keep everybody around, but Myers emphasized the fact that anything can happen.

“We don’t make these decisions definitively, ‘This guy’s going to be here, this guy’s not.’ We don’t do that,” Myers stated. “Because right now, we’re not making those decisions today. So everything’s on the table. And you really have to, in my position, do your best and you owe it to the fans and the organization, to players that have helped in the way that all of those players have.”

Golden State has plenty of time to make decisions, but Myers made it clear how much they value their stars.