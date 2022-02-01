Warriors GM Offers New Update on Draymond Green

After Stephen Curry’s epic scoring performance on Monday, which keyed another big win over the Rockets, it’s clear that the Golden State Warriors‘ train continues to roll. While the team’s current six-game streak has impressed, what’s even more impressive is that it has occurred with Draymond Green on the sidelines.

Not to mention the continued absence of former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

Recent successes aside, though, fans continue to wonder when they’ll see Golden State’s frontcourt duo back on the hardwood. To that end, the team just put out a positive update about the latest re-examination of Green’s lower back, noting that he would be re-evaluated before the All-Star break.

Elsewhere, Warriors GM Bob Myers made an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s The Morning Roast, during which he offered his own update of Green’s injury situation, as well as that of Wiseman.

Green Is 'Progressing,' as for Wiseman…





Asked Thursday if he could update the status of center James Wiseman, Warriors coach Steve Kerr's initial response was an expression of exasperation. Not with Wiseman, who continues to rehabilitate after mid-April surgery to repair a torn right meniscus, followed by a minor follow-up procedure in December.

Myers touched on a number of topics during his Bonta & Shasky visit, including how the modern mediascape has affected the NBA trade deadline. However, his appraisal of where Green is at may be the big takeaway from the guest spot.

“He’s progressing well,” Myers said of Green’s disc injury. “He’s in there working and getting stronger. Everything is trending right.”

The club’s decision-maker was less clear — or perhaps more cautious — with his assessment of the Wiseman situation, though, noting that an official update was forthcoming.

“Wiseman, same. We’ll have an update in the next few days, I guess,” he said. “But the thing with James is, he just has to show that he can get through this kind of ramp-up period, and then he gets to play against people. We hope that’s soon.”

On the whole, Myers believes that everything that needs to happen for Green and Wiseman to get back on the floor is happening.

“I’m encouraged that both are on the right track.”

Small-Ball Has Worked, but the Dubs Still Need the Pair’s Size for the Stretch Run

Six straight wins probably offers proof of concept in and of itself, but Myers also spoke glowingly of the way in which the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr have navigated the injuries to Green/Wiseman by using a small-ball approach.

“If you’re talking about what is coming up in the playoffs. Yes, going small has worked and that’s a testament to what [Kevon] Looney has done,” Myers said, while doling out additional credit to some of the Warriors’ young guns.

“Last night, [Kerr] put Juan [Toscano-Anderson] out there at the five, [Jonathan] Kuminga has played some five. Right now, [Nemanja] Bjelica is banged up with back spasms so Looney has to stay healthy and thankfully he has and he is doing a really good job.”

Still, he thinks Green and Wiseman will be key in Golden State getting to where it wants to be.

“We need them both,” he said.

