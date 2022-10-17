GM Bob Myers Sounds Off on Warriors Ownership’s Spending

It’s been an offseason full of questions for the Golden State Warriors. Whether those questions be about the impending financial decisions they had to face, their upcoming season, or the situation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, they were dealing with the media all season.

The Green situation wrapped up (kind of) in the past week. Green apologized to Poole, Poole’s family, and the team, and then the organization decided to fine him instead of suspending him. This decision was made with Ring Night in mind, as Green would have had to miss that.

As for the contract situation, that has taken a major turn, too. The Warriors handed out massive extensions to both Poole and Andrew Wiggins over the past few days. Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke about the team’s ownership and their willingness to spend.

“I know what the numbers are. … I cannot evaluate what we are going to do next season until we see what happens this season,” Myers said. “I just know this: There’s a huge commitment to winning. There always has been, and I believe there always will be. I am lucky to be in an [ownership] group that believes that. Their actions prove it.”

Myers has been able to build a championship-level team in Golden State and maintain it for years because of the organization’s willingness to spend on players. They’ve been extremely open to paying their players when necessary in order to win title after title.

However, while Poole and Wiggins each received their extensions, Green hasn’t just yet. And during a recent press conference, he called out the team because of it.

Green Calls Out Warriors Over Extension

Poole and Wiggins each got four-year extensions that will see them stay in Golden State through the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, Green is still waiting to get an extension done, and he doesn’t expect it to happen before the start of the season.

And at the same time, he said that the team needs to be ready to deal with the consequences of letting that hang over their heads.

“My general view of the year is I’m here this year trying to win a championship. I have a contract that ranges through next year. If I so choose to pick up that option, that is my view of how it will be here,” Green said. “We all have a goal to win a championship and that is that. As far as what I think of a contract or an extension, we started camp and I spoke on that at the very beginning, I said ‘I don’t think we’re doing an extension.’ Quite frankly, that doesn’t mean I won’t be back here, I just don’t think we’re doing an extension this year.”

As for Wiggins, after signing his extension, he said that he has a goal for the upcoming season.

Wiggins’ Goal for Upcoming Season

The 27-year-old wing just re-upped with the Warriors on a four-year, $109 million deal, and he said that his goal for the season is to continue rebounding like he did in the Finals.

“I want to keep up with the rebounding,” Wiggins explained. “You know, I feel like I took a step in the playoffs and I just gotta keep doing it… To me, that’s probably the most important thing. And defense… keep at it.”

While Wiggins may be happy (and Poole presumably is as well), Green is still waiting, and it could be a bumpy road for him.