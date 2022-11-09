Bob Myers Sounds Off on Potential Warriors Roster Moves

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off of an NBA Championship, and lots of people expected them to be one of the top teams in the league this year. And while there’s still plenty of time for them to meet those expectations, their 4-7 start to the year has been disappointing, to say the least.

Despite that, GM Bob Myers does not plan on making any “drastic decisions.” He told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that the Warriors aren’t going to overreact to their slow start.

“We’re not going to overreact to this start,” Myers said. “We’re going to see how we move through it. But we view ourselves as contenders. There’s no secret there. And we’ll look at the roster as we move ahead. But at this point, it’s way too early to kind of make any proclamations about what we’re going to do.”

Should GSW management be prepared for the two-timeline thing not working this season? I asked Bob Myers this question and many more, he answered.https://t.co/F0kVruVOlO — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 8, 2022

Through their first 11 games, the Warriors rank 14th in offensive rating (112.2) and 27th in defensive rating (115.8). They’ve dealt with an injury to Donte DiVincenzo and sporadic missed games from their star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but for the most part, they’ve been fully healthy.

Myers Appreciates Fans’ Concerns

While he emphasized the fact that Golden State doesn’t plan on making any moves just yet, he did state his appreciation for the fans. He understands their concerns after a rocky start and said that he loves it when fans take a deep-rooted interest in the team’s well-being.

“I know there’s an intense interest. I love that we have such a following in our community and such a passion for our team,” Myers said. “It’s so nice to work in an environment where we have that engagement level. I mean, I walk across the street and get yelled at about what we need to do, which is what I love about the Bay Area and San Francisco.”

Bob Myers: “I think we got a team that can compete with all the people in our conference.” (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 8, 2022

Recently, fans began mocking up trades for big man James Wiseman after Curry was seen getting frustrated with him on the court. In their game against the Orlando Magic, Curry called for a screen from Wiseman, but when he didn’t set one quick enough, the point guard began jumping up and down in frustration.

Fans started pointing this out and urging the team to consider trades for Wiseman, noting that it could help both parties involved.

Myers Says to Give It Time

The Warriors GM said that he doesn’t plan on making any moves now, but he did state that he’ll get back on the phones eventually. He said to give it “40 games or half the season” before he starts up the trade talks.

“But it is 11 games. I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers,” said Myers. “But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Golden State started last season with a 10-1 record through their first eleven games, so this slow start may seem concerning to fans. But Myers is confident.