Bob Myers Could Be ‘Tipping Point’ for Potential Warriors ‘Crossroads’: Insider

After Saturday’s 126-123 loss, the Golden State Warriors are looking at a 1-0 deficit against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Heading into the series, many experts picked the Warriors to advance, and they could still very well do so. But, their margin for error has definitely gotten a bit smaller after falling into the hole.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst joined Bill Simmons on the April 14 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” and hinted that a first-round exit could see the Dubs reach a crossroads, with general manager Bob Myers as the potential “tipping point” in a decision to rework the key components of the team.

“Well the tipping point is Bob Myers,” Windhorst told Simmons. “Bob Myers is a very loud free agent. He’s got this podcast, he’s very clearly letting people know he may be interested in a media career in the short-team future. But not necessarily. I feel like if Joe Lacob wanted to make that a ultimate priority, that Bob Myers number one never would’ve hit free agency, and number two it wouldn’t have gotten public. Whatever, they don’t have an agreement. I believe Steve Kerr has one year left on his contract, so just keep that in mind. Steve Kerr is also coaching Team USA the next two summers. World Cup this summer, Olympics next summer. Then you have Draymond [Green], then you have these new rules that the Warriors didn’t get a lot of relief in this deal. It was mostly an anti-Warriors, anti-Clippers CBA… All of that is a factor. Klay [Thompson] is extension-eligible. Klay’s looked better, what do yo do there? So yeah, it’s uncertain… If the Warriors stub their toe, they could be facing a crossroads.”

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Wouldn’t Be Thrilled If Bob Myers Left

Windhorst’s take was pretty on par with what an anonymous Western Conference general manager told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney last week. With Myers’ free agency looming, the source believes Kerr wouldn’t “like it too much” if the GM was to skip town.

“I don’t think he’d like it much if Myers were to leave but I don’t think it would affect him too much in terms of how he approaches things,” the source said of Kerr. “He is happy there by all accounts, he has a good relationship with everyone involved and I don’t think he wants to see someone else come in and coach Steph Curry for the last years of his time in the NBA. Curry and him have a very good relationship and I think that appeals to Steve a lot. So I think it is mostly positive news for the Warriors no matter what happens with all the other moving parts.”

Steve Kerr Could Seek More Power with Warriors if Bob Myers Leaves

While Kerr does seem happy, Deveney’s source did add that he could leverage for more front office power, should Myers not return to the Warriors.

“They will pay him, money won’t be the issue. But if Myers leave and the team puts Joe Lacob’s son (Kirk) in charge, I think you’ll see Steve Kerr looking to make sure he has more say in the front office. He has some leverage because his contract is up in two years.”