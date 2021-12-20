Warriors Could Target These Three Players at the Deadline: Report

Their big punt in Canada notwithstanding, the Golden State Warriors continue to roll right along with a 24-6 record on the year. However, the team nonetheless has at least one area of concern where its title hopes are concerned.

While Draymond Green has been exceptional when playing as a small-ball five and Kevon Looney gives solid effort in the pivot, too, the Warriors’ roster is devoid of a center with the size needed to compete with the likes of Rudy Gobert, DeAndre Ayton and others in the playoffs.

Given that shortfall, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley has identified two potential trade targets for Golden State at the center position, plus one multi-positional stopper.

One of those players — Pacers big man Myles Turner — could be a tough get, especially since the Warriors aren’t looking to deal James Wiseman, per Tim Kawakami. The others, however, could likely be gotten without sending back an upper-shelf asset in return.

Alex Len

Alex Len over the top 😳 SAC/CLE on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/pwlLkZN0nx — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2021

Alex Len’s size, rebounding ability and defensive prowess led some to believe that he could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft when he was at Maryland. One week before the event, USA Today’s Steve Kyler mocked him to the Cavaliers with that very selection.

Ultimately, it was the infamous Anthony Bennett that landed in Cleveland. However, Len was off the board in short order when the Suns picked him fifth overall.

Nine years and five teams later, it has become clear that Len isn’t that guy. Still, the size, defense and rebounding have definitely been there. And even after banishing himself to Sacramento, he continues to do all the things that have allowed him to endure as a traditional five in the modern game.

Per 36 minutes, Len is averaging 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Kings this season.

He’s rarely flashy, but at seven feet tall and 250 pounds, he’s one of the rare players who can bang down low with the best of them. He has also shown potential as a stretch option in the past. During the 2018-19 campaign with the Hawks, he knocked down 36.3% of his 2.6 three-point attempts per game. This year, he’s at 40% from deep (on just 15 attempts).

Len will make just $3.7 million this year and $3.9 million in 2022-23.

Kenrich Williams

Kenrich Williams put Reggie Jackson in jail lmao pic.twitter.com/3pf0Xg0nQE — DGC (@Itamar_17_10) December 19, 2021

Kenrich Williams wouldn’t provide the Warriors with the size that many believe they should add. What he would do, though, is give the team another player like Green who plays bigger than he is, can defend multiple positions competently and is a threat to score or make plays at multiple levels.

Among players appearing in 20 or more games while logging 15-plus minutes per contest in 2021-22, Williams ranks 11th league-wide with a defensive rating of 100.0. His “Kenny Hustle” moniker is well-earned.

Meanwhile, he’s over the 40% mark from distance for the second consecutive year while attempting 3.8 triples per 36 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 forward is on an affordable deal paying him $2 million per year through 2023.

