Warriors Rookie Shares Injury Update After Concerning Fall

Just when things were accelerating for the Warriors rookie, along comes a Brandin Podziemski injury that could knock him out of the lineup for a bit. Podziemski has quickly moved from promising youngster with a chance to contribute to valuable starter, a role he’s had for four straight games in place of the struggling Andrew Wiggins.

Alas, on Tuesday, Podziemski went down with a back injury and had to leave the dramatic win over the Celtics in San Francisco. The injury occurred just before halftime, after Podziemski had logged five points, five rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes of action. The 6-foot-5 205-pounder appeared to be trying to box out Neemias Queta, a 7-footer who has 40 pounds on Podziemski, on the play.

Brandin Podziemski went to the locker room after getting shaken on up this play. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/X43tH0a3na — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

It was a distressing moment in an otherwise positive night for the Warriors. But Podziemski sent a message to the Warriors about the back, saying he would be on the floor again in the team’s next game, Friday against the Wizards.

“I’ll be back dubnation!!! Wish I was out there tonight!!! My brothas picked me up!!! Big dub!!!! See you Friday!” Podziemski wrote on Twitter/X.

I’ll be back dubnation!!! Wish I was out there tonight!!! My brothas picked me up!!! Big dub!!!! See you Friday! — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) December 20, 2023

Brandin Podziemski Injury Not so Simple

Now, you probably do not want Brandin Podziemski to be handing out prognoses on a Brandin Podziemski injury. If we’ve seen one thing for sure about the 20-year-old, who was selected by the Warriors with the 19th pick in last year’s NBA draft, it’s that he is fearless and might put a short-term desire to return from the back problem over the long-term need to stay healthy for the NBA grind.

But, the fact that he was not still writhing in agony after the game is a positive sign for how long he could be out.

The Warriors could very well miss him. The team seemed to gain extra energy with him replacing Wiggins in the starting group. The Dubs lost their first game with Podziemski as a starter, to the Clippers, but won three straight since, He had 19 points against the Pistons and 10 against Portland. In all, he is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line.

As Stephen Curry said about Podziemski: “Some of the stuff that he does, you can’t teach, there’s a feel. Being in the right place, anticipating plays, hustle. I said that he’s a master right now of things that you can control in a game of basketball. Trying to make the right play. Giving the extra effort. The will to impact a game. Those intangibles are huge.”

Warriors Rookies Shining

But the Brandin Podziemski injury was not the only big rookie news for the Warriors on Monday. The team also got a big game from second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has shown he is deserving of more minutes, too.

TJD had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against Boston, and was a plus-25 in 29 minutes.

“He was tremendous,” coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He was the player of the game. There were several huge plays. Obviously, Steph’s shot being No. 1. But Trayce’s block on Jaylen Brown. Trayce was the guy who shifted everything. Plus-25 in his minutes, second great game in a row. You can see the impact he makes. He is gonna play. He’s going to be in the lineup.”