BREAKING: Stephen Curry Breaks Ray Allen’s NBA 3-Point Record [WATCH]

Getty Golden State Warriors point guard made the 2,974th three-pointer of his career on Tuesday during a game against the New York Knicks, breaking Ray Allen's NBA all-time record for the regular season.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is officially the NBA king of three-point shooting.

Curry drilled the 2,974th three-pointer of his career on Tuesday night during the Dubs’ road game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record for regular season three-point field goals. Curry’s history-making shot came with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter of the contest.

Allen had held the all-time three-point mark since February 10, 2011. Allen – then with the Boston Celtics – broke Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s record, which had been 2,560.

