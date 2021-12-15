BREAKING: Stephen Curry Breaks Ray Allen’s NBA 3-Point Record [WATCH]

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is officially the NBA king of three-point shooting.

Curry drilled the 2,974th three-pointer of his career on Tuesday night during the Dubs’ road game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record for regular season three-point field goals. Curry’s history-making shot came with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter of the contest.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

H I S T 3⃣ R Y Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

Allen had held the all-time three-point mark since February 10, 2011. Allen – then with the Boston Celtics – broke Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s record, which had been 2,560.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

Follow @vbarbosa1127 on Twitter for all the latest Golden State Warriors breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Klay Thompson Injury News: Debut ‘on Track’ in ‘Coming Weeks’