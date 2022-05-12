Bulls Could Target Athletic Warriors Wing in Free Agency: Report

The Golden State Warriors could have some competition this summer for their hometown swingman.

Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson has been an important spark plug off the bench for the Warriors, injecting some athleticism and defensive intensity into Steve Kerr’s lineup. But with the wing headed to free agency after the season, the Warriors could have some tough competition if they want to keep him, one analyst predicts.

Toscano-Anderson Could Head East

In a story analyzing the biggest hole that every team has to fill this offseason, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes noted that the Chicago Bulls are in need of a switchable defensive big man — which would fit Toscano-Anderson’s profile. Hughes noted that if Zack LaVine leaves in free agency, the Bulls will need to prioritize finding a high-volume scorer. If LaVine returns, then the team could focus on “finding a big man who can fit into the downsized lineups so many teams rely on in high-stakes playoff games.”

That could lead the Bulls to take a look at Toscano-Anderson, Hughes speculated.

“Juan Toscano-Anderson is as versatile and positionless as defenders get—literally, if you use BBall Index’s Defensive Versatility score, where JTA ranked highest in the league in 2021-22,” Hughes wrote. “The Bulls should see if he’s gettable for the minimum.”

Hear me out, Juan Toscano-Anderson knows Kerr’s system + how to turn a good shot into a great one for a teammate—just like GP2 does Not the same ball-hawk defensively but he (along with Kuminga) could see his minutes rise in this undersized Grizzlies matchup #NBA #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ah9LFMqqkm — Randy Dumalig (@RanDumNBA) May 4, 2022

Moving to a new team would also allow Toscano-Anderson to play a bigger role, as he has often found himself stuck at the end of Kerr’s rotations.

Warriors Face Tough Decisions