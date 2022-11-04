Warriors ‘Being Punished’ by NBA for Unfair Reasons: Sources

The NBA and the NBPA are currently negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, and one of the items on the league’s list is an “upper spending limit,” which would essentially be their equivalent of a hard cap. In lieu of teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers running up massive tax bills, this would be the response.

However, the Warriors are “not happy” with this idea. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they feel as though they’re “being punished” for building their own stadium and making more money because of that.

“Oh, they are not happy about that, and they should not be,” a Western Conference GM told Deveney. “The whole thing about a hard cap is based on the Warriors, it is a direct shot at them, and really, it is completely unfair because this is a team that went and did the hard work of getting land for an arena, building that arena, working with the city and the state to make it a good deal for everyone, and now, they’re being punished for that.”

Most teams around the league pay very expensive rent and other fees in order to use their stadiums, but the Warriors decided to build their own. They self-financed Chase Center back in 2019 and are now reaping the rewards.

Their tax bill is still through the roof, as they are encroaching upon a total amount that nears $500 million, but since they do not have to deal with some of the expenses that other teams do, they have a bit more leeway.

Warriors Had ‘the Guts’ to Build Arena

Golden State choosing to build their own arena was not an easy decision. It was a $1.4 billion project, and they had to work with the state in order to get it done. However, they are now reaping the rewards of that choice.

Other teams could follow the same path and earn the same leeway, but the Warriors had the guts to do it.

“They have more money than everyone else because they did something no one else had the guts to do,” the GM said. “Other teams could build their own arenas. They’d get all the profits like the Warriors do, and they would not complain about the Warriors the way they do now.”

Warriors Have Expensive Players

That isn’t the only reason the Warriors feel as though they are being punished, though. They’ve drafted and developed a lot of great players, and a hard cap would mean that they wouldn’t be able to keep them all – which isn’t fair in its own right.

“The other thing is, the Warriors have players who are worth a lot of money. They drafted Stephen [Curry], they drafted Klay [Thompson], they got Draymond Green in the second round. They got Jordan Poole late, they got [Jonathan] Kuminga, Moses Moody, James Wiseman. They drafted them. They did not go out and pay them $100 million as free agents. But we have heard Joe Lacob say it, and he is right – they are being punished for picking good players. It’s like, you’re not allowed to pick too many good players. You need to make mistakes, or else you can’t afford to pay these guys what they are worth. It is crazy, and I sympathize with them on that.”