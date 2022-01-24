Celtics Star a Potential ‘Sneaky’ Warriors NBA Trade Target: Analyst

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start this season, their 34-13 record has them in second place in the Western Conference standings. The team is currently just three games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching on February 10, all teams are taking inventory of their current roster. Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz wrote an article outlining the top three trade targets for each team. The article takes a look at each team’s dream target, realistic target, and sneaky target.

Warriors Dream Target

According to Swartz, the dream trade target for the Warriors is Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams. While Williams might not be a household name, he’s the kind of player that could fit on any team.

Williams is averaging 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. He also has shot the ball well this season. According to Cleaning the Glass, Williams is shooting 40.2% from three, 51% on two-pointers, and has an effective field goal percentage of 54.4%.

Williams would also be a good fit because of his defense. He has a steal percentage of 1.9, which ranks 14th in the NBA amongst forwards. Williams also is on a relatively cheap contract at $2 million for this season and next.

Realistic Target

The realistic trade target for the Warriors also currently resides in Oklahoma City, according to the article. Veteran big man Mike Muscala would be a nice fit for the Warriors for a couple of reasons. Like Williams, his contract is relatively cheap, at $3.5 million this season and next. The other reason is Muscala’s ability to stretch the floor.

The Warriors roster isn’t missing much, but one thing they don’t have is a big that can space the floor. Muscala is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He’s averaging 8 points in just 13.5 minutes per game. Muscala is shooting 43.9% from three and has an effective field goal percentage of 61.4%.

Sneaky Target

The first two names on the list might not get anyone excited, but the third name is interesting. Swartz says the Warriors should check on the availability of Celtics guard Marcus Smart:

Since the Celtics seem interested in getting below the luxury-tax line. Adding another elite defender for a title run would help separate the Warriors from other top contenders, especially when teams try to hunt Stephen Curry defensively.

The reasoning makes sense as Smart is consistently one of the best defenders in the league. He currently ranks sixth in the league in steal percentage among guards at 2.6%. The problem with acquiring a player like Smart is what the Warriors would have to give up to acquire him.

The Celtics certainly wouldn’t deal a player like Smart without decent compensation, so the Warriors would probably have to disrupt the current roster to make that trade. Since Boston has two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they’d probably want a young player or two — Moses Moody, perhaps — in a trade for Smart.

Should the Warriors Make a Trade?

The Warriors currently have one of the best rosters in the league. The mix of veteran talent, role players, and young players has them in a great position for this season, as well as the future.

The thing that will probably determine if the Warriors make a trade, is the status of Draymond Green moving forward. Green has been out since January 5 with a lower back injury and will be re-evaluated at the end of the month.

If Greens absence gets extended further, then the Warriors might explore a move to help fill that void. If he’s able to return soon then the team will probably stand pat with what they have.