“We offered it to a few people, but they chose other directions,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said at the time. “We put it out there, but we weren’t just going to put it out there without some level of discernment. So we tried. Ultimately after a few guys went off the board, we kind of held it in check.”

Payton Pritchard’s strong recent play has added another layer to the Celtics’ Dennis Schroder situation. My story on what is shaping up as a significant trade deadline storyline: https://t.co/kLKWOB0N7e — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 22, 2021

The Warriors ultimately rounded out the roster by signing Gary Payton II, who joined the team in the middle of the previous season and impressed with his strong defensive play. Payton has since moved into the regular rotation, and started for the Warriors on December 22 after a spate of injuries and health and safety protocol absenses.

Warriors May Be Done Making Moves

If Schroder does end up on the trade block this year, the Warriors may no longer be interested unless a need arises through injury. Speaking to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, Golden State owner Joe Lacob said he wants a mix of veteran players and budding young stars who will one day move into larger roles.

“First of all, this is the only path,” Lacob said. “There is no other path. I don’t really understand what people are talking about. We have the highest payroll in the history of the NBA by a longshot. So we are all-in. But I believe, we believe — our coaching staff and our basketball operations staff — the great teams have a combination of types of talent. You want to be able to play different ways. You want to have young players that are developing and you want to have the great ones that are already there.”

Lost in the Steph Curry and Gary Payton II performances last night were two threes by Jonathan Kuminga in the 2nd quarter to keep the game close and in reach. Kuminga's shot has visibly more arc compared to earlier this season. He's 6-of-11 on threes over the last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/vgCUrwNcRK — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 24, 2021

The Warriors could potentially land Schroder without having to give up promising young players like rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga or second-year center James Wiseman. As The Athletic’s King noted, the Celtics will likely only be able to net draft picks given Schroder’s expiring contract.

