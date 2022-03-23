Warriors Guard Exchanges Blows With Fan on Twitter, Drops Address

When you’re a two-way player battling to take your career to the next level, getting meaningful minutes in actual NBA games is everything. Alas, those minutes can be hard to come by if you’re on a good team. Such is the case for the Golden State Warriors‘ Chris Chiozza.

The third-year point-man has appeared in 30 games for Golden State as of this writing, but he has only crossed the 20-minute mark on four occasions.

Consequently, Chiozza has struggled to establish his rhythm as a shooter, hitting just 30.1% of his field-goal attempts for the year.

On Tuesday, one fan concluded that enough was enough and decided to harass the baller via Twitter. Little did they know that he would answer the call by inviting them to come by his place of residence for what we can only assume would be a respectful exchange of ideas.

Fan Drops Subtle Threat, Cheese Says ‘Come Get Some!’





Ahead of the Dubs’ Tuesday loss to the Magic, the tweeter in question issued the following proclamation: “@SteveKerr i better not see @Chiozza11 lil ass on the floor tonight, Or I’m pulling up on both of y’all.”

In short order, Chiozza fired off a response tweet asking if the person wanted his address. When they responded in the affirmative, the Warriors guard replied with an actual address belonging to a luxury apartment complex in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood.

One might be surprised to see an NBA player giving out what is presumably their real address to a Twitter troll, but this isn’t just any player we’re talking about. Chiozza is a hard-nosed kind of guy; a fighter.

Appearing in a recent feature for the Warriors’ YouTube channel, he credited his upbringing in Memphis, Tennessee for instilling a no-nonsense approach in him.

“It’s known for being a rough, tough city. So, I mean, it definitely had a part in shaping me to the way I am now. Being, you know, like a tough, hard-nosed person.”

For the record, Chiozza did see four minutes of action in Orlando.

Fans React to the Exchange

As one might expect, Chiozza’s back and forth with the fan elicited a significant response from the Dub Nation faithful (and others beyond).

“Chris is from Memphis, he ain’t scared to pull yo card,” read one tweet.

“Don’t listen to the haters. Dub nation got ya back!” another response read.

“I hope this is to a warehouse and you got some dudes waiting for him, lol,” joked a third fan.

Not everyone was on Chiozza’s side, however. One person replied, “Can’t be talking this mess and come out and play like this dude.”

There were also a number of responses from people claiming to be standing just outside the entrance to his building.

