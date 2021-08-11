Warriors Sign Backup Point Guard for Steph Curry: Report

The Golden State Warriors have beefed up their backcourt with another free agent signing.

The Dubs have inked point guard Chris Chiozza to a one-year contract. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN, first reported the signing on the evening of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

“Free agent (guard) Chris Chiozza has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, source tells ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “There’s some opportunity for backup point guard minutes on Warriors roster.”

Chiozza Contract Allows Warriors Flexibility Over Course of Season

Chiozza has appeared in 57 NBA games over the course of his career, suiting up for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 4 points, 3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes during his time with the Nets last season.

Wojnarowski went on to report that Chiozza has signed a two-way contract with Golden State, which means the point guard will be eligible to play in both the NBA and the G League throughout the course of the year, while remaining contractually linked to the Warriors throughout the regular season.

The move gives Golden State flexibility, as Chiozza’s signing will not subtract from the team’s 15 standard roster spots. Depending on the situation with Damion Lee’s currently non-guaranteed contract and his status with the team come opening night in October, the Warriors have filled 13 or 14 spots on the roster to this point — meaning Golden State still has room to add at least one, if not two, more players via trade or free agency. That information is per NBC Sports Bay Area.

According to ESPN, the Warriors depth chart lists Chiozza as the team’s third point guard behind All-Star Steph Curry and Jordan Poole. Damion Lee is was slotted in the fifth spot, as of Monday, Aug. 10.

Warriors 2021 Free Agency Recap

Following the NBA draft in late July, the Warriors added Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency, both of whom signed veterans minimum deals. The team also brought back 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala on a one-year deal for the minimum.

Golden State said goodbye to Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kent Bazemore, who signed with the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. The team also traded Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz for future draft considerations.

Golden State through much of July was tied to trade talks involving Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. However, the asking price for Simmons was too steep and Beal proved unavailable.

The trade market for a fourth superstar dried up, and the Warriors’ draft night yielded two teenagers in Jonathon Kuminga and Moses Moody with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks, respectively.

Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — the Warriors Big 3 — all expressly told team management they wanted Golden State to pursue a fourth superstar via trade or free agency this offseason.

The Warriors have also taken an interest in Pascal Siakam, of the Toronto Raptors, though there are significant obstacles to getting that deal done, namely that Siakam is not as interested in leaving the team as previously thought.