Warriors Guard Declared Biggest ‘Loser’ of Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are winners. Fresh off of their fourth title in eight years, everything is pointing up for Golden State. Sure, they have some tricky financial decisions to make in the next year, but for right now, the Warriors are on top of the world.

Stephen Curry finally won his first NBA Finals MVP, Klay Thompson returned from injury and picked up right where he left off, and Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star game and went on to be the second-best player on a championship team (in the playoffs).

But not everybody in Golden State is winning. They just wrapped up a fairly successful offseason that saw them add Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green to replace lost assets, but according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, there was one big-time loser for Golden State this summer – Chris Chiozza.

“The Warriors sent nine players into free agency this summer. Six have since secured new NBA contracts. Another, Andre Iguodala, has a deal with the Dubs waiting for him if he wants it. Another, Nemanja Bjelica, could have stayed in the league but opted for a European pact instead.

“As for Chris Chiozza, though, he’s still unsigned and might not have a path back to the league,” wrote Buckley.

Chris Chiozza with a series of moves👀pic.twitter.com/x48tFqMI42 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 5, 2020

That being said, there could still be some room for hope for Chiozza.

Chiozza Has a Chance, But Not a Great One

Despite never earning regular minutes in any spot, Chiozza has consistently managed to find his way back into the league. He’s played for four different franchises in four seasons – the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and Warriors. Because of this, Buckley believes he could have a chance to make it back into the NBA next season.

“However, the 26-year-old has found his way onto an NBA roster in each of the last four seasons, so don’t count him out. But while his 34 games in 2021-22 were a career high, he couldn’t force his way into a full-time rotation role and his career averages include just 3.3 points per game on 35.3 percent shooting,” Buckley explained.

G-League game has tipped in Chase Center. Jonathan Kuminga hit his first shot, a corner 3, set up by Chris Chiozza. pic.twitter.com/KAd5MMagfs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 3, 2021

As mentioned, Chiozza has struggled to earn a regular role in any rotation he’s been in. In 91 total NBA appearances across his four years of experience, he’s averaged just 11.4 minutes per game while putting up a statline of 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 35.3% shooting from the field and 34.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

But while Chiozza could have a chance to earn another chance, that chance likely won’t be in Golden State.

Chiozza Needs to Explore Elsewhere

Although Chiozza played in a career-high 34 games last year for the Warriors, seeing him earn another roster spot with them next season seems highly unlikely.

“The door to the Dubs has seemingly closed, so if Chiozza hopes to stick in this league, he’ll likely have to head elsewhere, probably on a training camp deal if he can find one,” said Buckley.

There’s always a chance that Chiozza earns a training-camp opportunity this summer and finds his way on another roster next year, but his time in Golden State is seemingly up.