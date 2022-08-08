Hall-of-Famer & Team Legend Unveils New Warriors Jerseys

The current version of the Golden State Warriors is easily the most famous group in NBA history. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have put the Warriors on the map as one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. But they aren’t the only NBA greats to ever pass through the city.

Obviously, Kevin Durant comes to mind as another name, but even before the late 2010s, there were some great NBA players that played for the Warriors. There were players like Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, and Nate Thurmond, all of whom played big-time minutes for the Warriors. But the Run TMC Warriors may be one of the most famous groups in team history.

Run TMC was made up of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Chris Mullin. They played together in Golden Stae for just two seasons, but their high-scoring antics took the lead by storm. And now, Mullin was able to unveil the Warriors’ new jerseys for next season, which are an ode to the ones they wore when he was on the team.

They will also come with a new court.

Golden State’s new Classic Edition jerseys have been modeled after the ones Mullin, Hardaway, and Richmond wore for the Warriors in the late-80s/early-90s. They are blue jerseys with the word ‘Warriors’ spelled out on the front in gold letters and a white outline. They also feature the team’s old-school logo on the shorts, including the outline of the state of California.

These aren’t the first jerseys the Warriors have announced in recent weeks, though.

Warriors Statement Edition Jerseys

About a week ago, on August 2, the Warriors officially revealed their new Statement Edition jerseys that they will wear in the upcoming season. Their announcement tweet showed a video detailing the history behind the jersey.

In addition, another tweet featured an image of soon-to-be-sophomore forward Jonathan Kuminga donning the new threads.

On their NBA.com website, the Warriors wrote out an explanation of what the jersey represents in regard to their team history. Most notably, it will be the first time since 1975 that the words ‘Golden State’ will be seen across their chests.

“The Warriors revealed their new Statement Edition look for next season, which will feature “Golden State” across the chest. That will mark the first time the phrase is prominently displayed across the team’s jersey since 1975,” the article explained.

And although fans’ reactions to the Warriors’ Statement Edition jerseys were very mixed, most Golden State fans seem to love their new Classic Edition threads.

Fans React to Classic Edition Jerseys

For the most part, fans of any team love it when their squad pays homage to jerseys of the past. In this case, that was the general reaction to Golden State’s new Run TMC uniforms.

Bonta Hill, a radio host for 95.7 The Game and a pre/post-game host for NBC Sports Bay Area was excited about the news, stating that he’s been waiting for the Warriors to bring these jerseys back for a long time.

“Been waiting for these for a long, long time! 🔥,” Hill tweeted.

Another fan was hyped to see one of their favorite jerseys return to the court.

“Hell yes! This was my favorite jersey growing up,” they tweeted.

And another called them “the best thing” that anyone will see today.

“This is the best thing you’ll see all day. #DubNation,” they tweeted.

Based on the initial reactions, it’s safe to say that most fans love the new look for Golden State, so it will be exciting to see the team rock them on the court next year.