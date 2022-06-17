Sharpshooter Gets Brutally Honest About Bad Warriors Take & Draymond Responds

With the Golden State Warriors finally completing their mission to recapture the NBA title on Thursday, the time for Dub Nation to pop the champagne is upon us. Meanwhile, fans looking to get petty in response to the club’s detractors are enjoying their moment in the sun, too.

Not every perceived hater needs to be chastised for their ill-fated predictions and/or misguided Warriors takes, though. A few of them are more than willing to admit their error and give credit where credit is due after the Dubs’ championship win.

Case in point: New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter and ESPN analyst CJ McCollum, who famously informed Draymond Green that he was picking against him after Game 3 of the Finals. In the wake of Golden State’s series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics, McCollum owned up to his misdeeds.

“Now I have to talk about how I was wrong on picking the Celtics to win it on national television,” McCollum wrote via Twitter. “Congrats. Brotha. Well deserved. I’ll get my ring soon @Money23Green”

Draymond & CJ’s Epic Encounter

Clearly, there’s no ill will between McCollum and Green, as the Warriors star was quick to respond with a tweet reading, “Hahahaha appreciate it bro.” Green even gave the Pels star a shout-out for his work as part of the “new media” during his dressing-down of Kendrick Perkins.

However, the exchange that actually inspired the latest round of tweets from McCollum and Green was one for the ages.

As chronicled by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, who witnessed the interaction, McCollum saw Green outside of the Dubs’ locker room after Game 3 and made a point to stop him and tell him that he was picking the Celtics to win the Finals. Per Haynes, this is how that conversation unfolded:

“I’ve got to tell you this. I picked Boston to win Game 3, I picked you guys to win Game 4. But ultimately, I’ve got the Celtics winning the Finals,” McCollum confessed. “I just want you to hear it from me first before you hear me say it on TV.”

Fired back Green: “That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless just like you. Respect.”

He then simply walked away with a smirk on his face. Savage.

Green Saved His Best for Less

After logging back-to-back two-point efforts in Games 3 and 4 of Finals, Green became a popular subject among the hoops punditry, and not in a good way. However, the baller was instrumental in helping Golden State capture Games 5 and 6 to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Over the last two games of the championship series, Green averaged 10.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals and a block while shooting 50% from the field. Along the way, the Warriors outscored the C’s by 27 points when he was on the hardwood, the second-best mark on the team.

