This Crazy Shot Made Warriors Players Erupt During Practice [WATCH]

There could be an unlikely new Splash Brother on the Golden State Warriors.

The team took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a viral video of the halfcourt shot that had players erupting in cheers during practice. While Warriors fans have grown accustomed to watching Steph Curry drain practice shots from halfcourt and beyond, this time it was a new sharpshooter — athletic trainer Long Lam.

Shot Had Players Going Crazy

The 18-second video showed a mask-wearing Lim lining up just behind the Portland Trail Blazers logo at midcourt, taking a dribble and a few steps before heaving the shot toward the hoop, catching nothing but net and sending the players into a frenzy. Lam ran to the sidelines as players mugged him, cheering loudly at his unlikely bucket.

The video captured some viral interest, racking up more than 150,000 views in just a few hours after being posted. It was also shared by the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G-League affiliate where Lam had previously served as head athletic trainer.

As the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association noted, Lam is in his first season as an assistant athletic trainer with Golden State. The Texas native had also worked for the G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets and interned with the Rockets.

When one of our trainers hits a half court shot THE WHOLE SQUAD CELEBRATES pic.twitter.com/vlDCPTyfpr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 3, 2021

The video showed the Warriors players getting loose before what looks to be a critical game. The team is entering the final two-game stretch before the All-Star game, facing the Trail Blazers with a chance to make a move up the playoff ladder. The 19-16 Warriors are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference and could gain a critical game on the 19-14 Blazers. Lam’s long-range shot may not end up being the longest of the day, with two of the league’s best sharpshooters in Steph Curry and Damian Lillard set to face off.

Warriors Fans Have Seen Plenty of Half-Court Heroics

Lam has a long way to go to catch up with Curry, the Warriors‘ king of halfcourt shots. While the trainer is enjoying his moment to shine after drilling the practice shot, Curry has plenty under his belt including a practice earlier this season where he casually drilled four half-court jumpers in a row.

pregame range pic.twitter.com/2IMEOKb7wH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 16, 2020

Curry even created a pregame ritual of heaving a shot from the tunnel, which he regularly nailed. As the San Francisco Chronicle noted, this shot became so popular that fans would show up early just to watch him attempt it.

“I hadn’t really realized people were making an effort to do that, because it’s something I had been doing for a while — as part of my routine, not for show,” Curry said.

“When I heard that, I don’t want to say I felt pressure, but I thought, ‘Wow, they came here to watch this shot. It’s part of their experience. And it would really suck if I missed all five shots tonight, because they came to see it.’ ”

