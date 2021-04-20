Steph Curry Seizes Kobe Bryant Record as Stunning Streak Continues

Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry is on a roll and doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. On Monday night, in a 107-96 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Curry shattered records which put him up with the likes of All-Time greats Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. In another electric performance where he put up an insane 49 point performance, the Warriors veteran made history.

Curry Continues to Break Records

Curry went into Monday night’s matchup against the 76ers with an agenda. The great Kobe Bryant’s record was on the line for the amount of consecutive games putting up 30+ points by a player over the age of 33. Kobe held the record with 10, and after Curry’s explosion Monday night, he had reached 11.

Curry has made his recent stretch look easy. In this road game against Philly, also going up against his brother Seth Curry, the All-Star managed to put up a 49 point performance where he shot 10 for 17 from the three, which is truly impressive. After Monday night’s game, Curry is now the first player in NBA history to put up 50+ three-pointers within six games. On top of that, this is already Curry’s eighth game this season where he has scored 40+ points, in addition to his sixth game this season putting up 10 three-pointers. No one else in the league is putting up these numbers.

After the Warriors win over the 76ers, Curry has now passed Jordan and also Kobe for 40+ games in a single month, with it being his fifth 40+ scoring game in April. Curry has officially made his way to the top of the NBA, quite literally, now having a season average of 31.4 points per game, passing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Curry’s Recent Impact

Fans were even chanting “MVP” as Curry continued to put up insane numbers. After a stretch like the one that Curry has been having recently, he definitely deserves to be in MVP conversations. What makes Curry’s recent run more of an MVP conversation is the fact that Curry has led his team to some much-needed wins in a crucial part of the season right before the playoffs. After returning from his tailbone injury which had him out for a few games, Curry has put up nothing less than an impressive performance capturing the whole league’s attention.

After Monday night’s win, the Warriors are 7-4 in their last 11 games after coming off of a 4-9 slump during the month of March. Their record is now 29-29 which puts them at .500 for the season. Now, the team is only two games behind the Dallas Mavericks who sit at 7th place in the Western Conference. While basically carrying the team offensively, Curry is having to do all that he can without any major star to assist him. Regardless of the Warriors’ current roster, the team seems to have secured a spot in at least the play-in tournament in the postseason.

