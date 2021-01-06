Warriors’ Superstar Has Critical Comments About Team’s Future Direction

The Golden State Warriors have seemed to begin to turn things around a few days into 2021. After their third loss of the season to the Portland Trail Blazers on the first of January, the team turned it around and beat them 137-122 behind their superstar, and two-time MVP, Steph Curry who scored a career-high 62 points.

Following that game, the Warriors carried some of that momentum into their next contest against the Sacramento Kings beating them 137-106. While Curry didn’t match his career-high, he did lead the Warriors in points, rebounds, and assists.

Being the team’s leader, a large portion of the game’s outcome, good or bad, has been and will continue to be placed upon Curry. Over the last few weeks, his doubters have begun to grow louder about him being able to lead a team like this to the playoffs in the tough western conference of the NBA.

Given his last two performances, some of that chatter has begun to subside. Yet Curry isn’t as focused on that as much as he is helping this team win games. Following their win Monday night, Curry elaborated on how this Warriors team is “moving in the right direction”.

Curry’s Critical Team Comments

Being a superstar in this league is no easy task. What might be even harder is being a superstar and knowing you’ll have to give it everything you have on a nightly basis just to squeak out a win.

With the return of his running mate and co-star Draymond Green, things have begun to look less hectic for the Warriors. After the game, Curry talked about why that’s now the case.

“It feels like we’re moving in the right direction and we have some consistency from game to game to really assess where we truly are,” Curry told reporters via NBCSports.

“I have to do my job, Kelly (Oubre Jr.) has to do his job, Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) has to do his job, Wise (James Wiseman) has to do his job to make Draymond shine even more with his effort and his IQ,” Curry said. “If there’s slip-ups or anybody is not locked in, it doesn’t work. Obviously, I’m not gonna be the flashiest guy on defense but I can be solid, do my job and hold my responsibility and my matchup down.

“Draymond is gonna plug a lot of holes and bring leadership on that side, and we’re gonna look really good.”

Curry Given A High NBA Honor

Looking really good may be an understatement. The Warriors’ losses this season have all come against teams with either former MVPs, or in the Milwaukee Bucks’ case reigning, or very experienced playoff teams.

While some of their players have fluctuated with their play as they adjust to their role, Curry has remained the shining star for the squad. Due to this, he was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week.

Since their game against the Blake Griffin-led Detroit Pistons, Curry has been astronomical averaging 39.7 points with six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes per game. He’s also shot 52.9% from the field. Lastly, in that three-game stretch Curry also made 17 three-pointers shooting 45.9% from behind the three-point line. A definite improvement as he had been shooting under 30% from there to begin the season.

While the Warriors are starting to look like the team most believed they could be it will certainly be a tall task to keep going at this rate. Even so, they can count on having one of the best players in the world on their side.

Leading the @warriors to a 2-1 record in Week 2, @StephenCurry30 was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA 39.7 PPG | 6.0 RPG | 5.0 APG pic.twitter.com/l3ywQPbco6 — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

