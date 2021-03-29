Warriors Steph Curry’s Injury Gets a Crucial Update

After a week of bad play from the Golden State Warriors the team has finally received some good news. Ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, All-Star Steph Curry has been upgraded to questionable after missing five straight games.

Curry’s Injury Gets an Update

In a press conference on Sunday, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry was a full participant in Sunday’s practice and his injury status has been upgraded to questionable. This update of Curry’s injury is certainly a good sign for the Warriors nation. After suffering a tailbone injury due to a hard fall against the Houston Rockets last week, the star has been out for five games, in which the team has only won one of them.

The team has been struggling to pick up the pieces in Curry’s absence as they’ve only managed to win one of their five games without the superstar. The team now sits at 22-24 for the season and is only one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings for the 10th spot in the Western Conference. Being put out of the top ten would ultimately keep the Warriors out of the playoffs so it is crucial that they win their upcoming games.

Curry has been playing like an MVP candidate for the majority of the season as he basically has carried the team to their playoff-contending position. The Warriors have been playing less than ideal without their star guard in the lineup. Although the team has only won three of their last 11 games, as of now they are still considered as play-in candidates for the Playoffs. This isn’t where the team hoped to be a month ago, but they’re grateful to still be in playoff contention.

Curry’s Impact This Season

This season Curry is averaging 29 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. The team is hoping that Curry will make his return soon as they are about to face off against the Bulls, Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat. It’s obvious that the team needs its leader back on the floor if they want to advance to the postseason.

Curry not only carries the team offensively, but he boosts the team on the defensive end as well. His return in the lineup would be a huge deal for the team being that they are still hoping to make the playoffs. What’s making the rest of the season not so dreadful is the fact that the team has a quite easier schedule for the remaining games. They had some hard matchups near the beginning including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team is currently sitting at an interesting spot in the Western Conference. Not only at their seed in the conference, but at where the team’s roster lies as well. With star Klay Thompson hopefully returning next season, the team might make some adjustments before then. If Curry does not make an appearance in Monday night’s game against the Bulls, he will likely return Thursday against the Miami Heat.

