Warriors Steph Curry Reacts to Ending Record-Breaking Scoring Streak

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t put the cherry on top of their five-game road trip after losing to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Along with this tragic loss, Steph Curry also ended his record-breaking streak of scoring 30+ points for 11 consecutive games, surpassing a record set by All-Time great Kobe Bryant. During this 118-114 loss, Curry only shot 7 for 25 from the field, and 2 for 14 from the three, which is unusual for the two-time MVP. This not-so-great shooting night came as a surprise for the Warriors’ star guard and in his postgame interview, Curry went into detail about his achievement and how it feels now that it has come to an end.

Curry Speaks Out On the End of His Streak

Curry fell to fourth in scoring for the Warriors in their loss to the Wizards Wednesday night. Finishing the game with just 18 points, which is normally good for any other player, was abnormally low for the sharpshooter, ending his 30+ point streak. In his postgame interview, per the Warriors’ SoundCloud, Curry spoke out.

It was a special ride for sure. I never really get too hyped up on individual streaks or accolades like that. But there were some historical names that I was able to pass. Doing something at this age was pretty special. It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it’s just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home — to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together.

Special is a great word to describe it. Curry appeared to be unstoppable during these 11 games. In the past few weeks, Curry and the Warriors went from being out of the playoff picture to being entered into the MVP conversation and almost securing a place in the postseason. If the team had a much better record Curry would likely be one of the MVP frontrunners. The expectations for the All-Star were set so high that his 18-point performance was considered a bad game.

During Curry’s historic run, he managed to pass historically known figures like Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. He surpassed Kobe for the most consecutive games scoring at least 30 points for a player 33 years or older.

Curry Makes History, Now Hopes to Reach Playoffs

Curry has only scored less than 20 points seven times this season. After this low-scoring game for Curry, the All-Star is still leading the league in scoring, still averaging 31.1 points per game. Curry’s streak started with 32 points against the Chicago Bulls on March 30th and ended last night against the Wizards. Across these 11 games, he has managed to make 78 three-pointers, which is also an NBA record.

The Warriors are still in the playoff hunt hoping to secure their final 14 games of the regular season and grab the 6th spot in the Western Conference in order to avoid the play-in tournament at the beginning of the postseason.

The Warriors ended their five-game road trip with an admirable record of 3-2. The Warriors’ next game will be Friday night at home against the Denver Nuggets. This will be the team’s first game of the season with fans in attendance so the energy of the game should be a lot different.

